Jenna Marbles is called the Queen of YouTube and that hasn’t modified even after her indefinite hiatus. It’s been 9 months since she’s uploaded a video on her channel and followers in every single place are in mourning.

Might Jenna Marbles ever return to the video-sharing platform? Twitter customers be part of collectively and collectively honor the YouTuber. Listed below are the saddest and most relatable reactions.

YouTube is lifeless

Wednesday & Thursday are again to being boring days of the week. With out Jenna Marbles, YouTube won’t ever be the identical.

Tears preserve falling

We wish to be tall and we would like Jenna Marbles again. When #JennaMarbles was trending, followers started freaking out. Might we actually be a Marbles return?

Jenna’s toothbrush

What’s an iconic Jenna Marbles video? All of them. Notably, her Halloween costume movies have us in stitches.

We miss you, beech!

Lady, come again and save us from our lockdown blues. Regardless of her troublesome previous, the YouTuber uploaded a honest apology video, not like different influencers who nonetheless proceed to make content material. (James Charles, Jeffree Star, and David Dobrik . . . do we have to proceed?)

Queen of the inexperienced display

YouTuber Jenna Marbles has supplied many hilarious moments together with when she grew to become a inexperienced display. (BRB, simply going to observe extra movies!)

Nasty Kermit

Jenna Marbles’s canines are iconic. Fortunately, we now have her boyfriend Julien Solomita nonetheless importing on YouTube and giving us glimpses of his canines.

Apology movies

You possibly can’t examine the matters of the apology movies, however this does present simply how a lot Jenna cared and the way little another creators do. #BringJennaMarblesBack!

Wanda is gloomy!

Even Wanda Maximoff is shedding tears for our beloved YouTuber being gone for 9 months. We’re in mourning!

We’re all residing the identical lives, huh?

Rewatching the identical Jenna Marbles video for the tenth time? Completely. Can we care? No, beech!

Marbles mayhem

We miss Jenna’s YouTube movies and we additionally miss the Jenna & Julien podcast! Why can’t we simply be joyful? YouTube is dying and Jenna Marbles leaving isn’t any coincidence.

Take a second of silence to honor this iconic tune and every thing it represents. “I Wanna be Tall” by Jenna Marbles. An iconic masterpiece.

Tell us your favourite Jenna Marbles second over her YouTube profession within the feedback!

