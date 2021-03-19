Jenna Marbles is called the Queen of YouTube and that hasn’t modified even after her indefinite hiatus. It’s been 9 months since she’s uploaded a video on her channel and followers in every single place are in mourning.

Might Jenna Marbles ever return to the video-sharing platform? Twitter customers be part of collectively and collectively honor the YouTuber. Listed below are the saddest and most relatable reactions.

Did somebody say Jenna Marbles? pic.twitter.com/7w6257cMhN — Natsu (@natsudoop) March 18, 2021

YouTube is lifeless

Wednesday & Thursday are again to being boring days of the week. With out Jenna Marbles, YouTube won’t ever be the identical.

WHY YALL GOTTA TREND JENNA MARBLES AND GET MY HOPES UP??? STOP IT. pic.twitter.com/K5fU3rCh4y — rea🩸 (@canyoncores) March 19, 2021

Tears preserve falling

We wish to be tall and we would like Jenna Marbles again. When #JennaMarbles was trending, followers started freaking out. Might we actually be a Marbles return?

Since Queen Jenna Marbles is trending let me simply remind you that pic.twitter.com/IKDEhYZx1o — IridescentEuphoria (@KimmysEuphoria) March 19, 2021

Jenna’s toothbrush

What’s an iconic Jenna Marbles video? All of them. Notably, her Halloween costume movies have us in stitches.

Yall tending Jenna Marbles made my coronary heart bounce out of my chest. I miss her and I hope she’s doing effectively. Beech. Love u Jenna 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/dJ7todXrH0 — KT(taylors model)💛💛 (@KawaiiiiKT) March 19, 2021

We miss you, beech!

Lady, come again and save us from our lockdown blues. Regardless of her troublesome previous, the YouTuber uploaded a honest apology video, not like different influencers who nonetheless proceed to make content material. (James Charles, Jeffree Star, and David Dobrik . . . do we have to proceed?)

Since jenna marbles is trending, throwback to the video that made me have to go away my research corridor in the course of class as a result of i couldn’t cease laughing pic.twitter.com/alRuFzSYFc – SAMI (@samiellis__) March 19, 2021

Queen of the inexperienced display

YouTuber Jenna Marbles has supplied many hilarious moments together with when she grew to become a inexperienced display. (BRB, simply going to observe extra movies!)

Noticed Jenna Marbles trending and although she returned. Twitter getting my hopes up 🙁 pic.twitter.com/TVp0MrE1ZW — tyler📌 (@tired__tyler) March 19, 2021

Nasty Kermit

Jenna Marbles’s canines are iconic. Fortunately, we now have her boyfriend Julien Solomita nonetheless importing on YouTube and giving us glimpses of his canines.

TW// jenna marbles apologizing for by chance killing her fish vs david dobrik apologizing for letting his pal r*pe a woman… see the issue right here… pic.twitter.com/4grTGbfHtq — holly (@doublemunching) March 17, 2021

Apology movies

You possibly can’t examine the matters of the apology movies, however this does present simply how a lot Jenna cared and the way little another creators do. #BringJennaMarblesBack!

Somebody put Jenna Marbles on my tl now i am unhappy pic.twitter.com/RmdGaumKa3 — Alex 🦋🌘 (@TurnerDriver) March 18, 2021

Wanda is gloomy!

Even Wanda Maximoff is shedding tears for our beloved YouTuber being gone for 9 months. We’re in mourning!

rewatching jenna marbles movies consuming a ham and pineapple pizza having a good time 🙂 pic.twitter.com/s4WxjUsgWW — plum tfatws period (@mdsmmar) March 18, 2021

We’re all residing the identical lives, huh?

Rewatching the identical Jenna Marbles video for the tenth time? Completely. Can we care? No, beech!

I noticed Jenna Marbles trending and thought she got here again 😭 IM SO SAD RN..I miss her and hope she’s doing effectively pic.twitter.com/30qClFlGEx – Mari🦋 (@marixmarii) March 19, 2021

Marbles mayhem

We miss Jenna’s YouTube movies and we additionally miss the Jenna & Julien podcast! Why can’t we simply be joyful? YouTube is dying and Jenna Marbles leaving isn’t any coincidence.

Take a second of silence to honor this iconic tune and every thing it represents. “I Wanna be Tall” by Jenna Marbles. An iconic masterpiece.

Tell us your favourite Jenna Marbles second over her YouTube profession within the feedback!