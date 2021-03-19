NCAA Tournament First Round: (6) USC (22-7) vs (11) Drake (26-4) prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

USC vs Drake Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 4:30 pm ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TNT

– The entire CFN Fearless Predictions

USC vs Drake Game Preview

For contemporary strains and to guess on school basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Drake Will Win

Drake couldn’t appear to do something fairly proper early in opposition to Wichita State, and it couldn’t appear to shut when it had every little thing going its means late, however 53-52 – it received and it will get to maneuver on.

Name it the primary recreation, First 4 jitters.

This can be a nice rebounding crew that battled arduous sufficient on the glass to get the important thing boards within the second half, and it’s often an entire lot higher from the sphere – it usually makes 49% of its pictures and solely hit 38% – than it confirmed.

It might probably go up-tempo, however it’s not a crew that’s going to be afraid of slowing issues down the way in which USC likes it.

The Trojans flip it over a ton, they aren’t nice at guarding the three, they usually’re depressing on the free throw line, however …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why USC Will Win

They get to the road over and again and again. They may miss a bunch of them, however they’ll get there in opposition to a Drake protection that can get hit for no less than 16 fouls.

Wichita State was in a position to hit the boards arduous sufficient to get by, couldn’t hit a 3 to avoid wasting its season, missed half of its free throws – and it nonetheless had a shot on the buzzer with an opportunity to win.

USC might need struggled over the previous few weeks of the season, however the protection was nonetheless strong, the rebounding and blocks are nonetheless there, and it’s received a suffocating fashion that retains the strain on all recreation lengthy.

– Faculty Basketball Consultants Picks For USC vs Drake

What’s Going To Occur

In terms of USC, suppose a greater Wichita State. Each groups are energetic, each play a tricky protection that make it arduous to get something persistently going, and each don’t have main turnover points.

Drake will give the Trojans all they’ll deal with, although.

It’ll look like USC is at all times on the road, it’ll personal the inside, and it’ll be a drip, drip, drip with the rating beginning get away from the Bulldogs late within the second half.

USC won’t ever have the ability to get comfy, however it’ll get the defensive stops it wants within the ultimate two minutes to get out alive.

USC vs Drake Prediction, Line

USC 68, Drake 63

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: USC -6.5, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 3

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Soccer & Basketball Faculties 2020-2021