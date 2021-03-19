Vakeel Saab Massive All-Around Promotions – Helium balloons

Final yr within the month of November, Pawan Kalyan resumed capturing for court docket room drama Vakeel Saab, the remake of Hindi Nationwide award successful film Pink. The movie Vakeel Saab is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, whereas helmed by Venu Sriram. The film additionally stars Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan and Nivetha Thomas in essential roles. The makers of Vakeel Saab have began the promotional actions and they’re now utilizing helium balloons for the promotions of Vakeel Saab.

Dil Raju has already put in one Helium balloon at his workplace in Hyderabad. The sources say that the Helium balloons might be utilized in all of the cities for the promotion of Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan starrer Vakeel Saab.

Vakeel Saab has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju. The newest monitor Kanti Papa from Vakeel Saab was launched on Wednesday. This third lyrical is crooned by Armaan Malik, Deepu, and Thaman. The lyrics are penned by Ramjogayya Sastry. The track portrays candy moments shared between the lead pair Pawan Kalyan and Gabbar Singh fame woman Shruti Haasan.

The second track Sathyameva Jayathe was beloved by the film lovers. It’s a peppy, foot-tapping quantity crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, Prudhvi Chandhra. Vakeel Saab is slated to launch on ninth April.