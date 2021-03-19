VCT vs QUN Fantasy Prediction: Victoria vs Queensland – 20 March 2021 (Brisbane). Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, and Peter Handscomb would be the greatest fantasy picks for this sport.

Victoria will tackle Queensland within the league match of the Marsh One Day Cup. The Premier ODD competitors is lastly getting underway in Australia.

Queensland Bulls have received each of their video games, whereas the Victorian facet remains to be looking for their first win. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are the lead batsmen of Queensland, whereas the bowling unit of the facet is likely one of the greatest within the event. The Victorian facet will welcome gamers like Marcus Harris and James Pattinson on this sport.

Pitch Report – This pitch is usually an excellent batting floor with assist for the pacers.

Match Particulars :

Time:- 5:30 AM IS Stadium:- Allan Border Subject, Brisbane

Be aware:- The final season stats are of Marsh One Day Cup 2019-20.

Possible XI for each side:-

Victoria – Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, Mackenzie Harvey, Matthew Brief, Will Sutherland, Todd Murphy, James Pattinson, Jon Holland, Scott Boland.

Queensland – Usman Khawaja, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett.

5 Should-Have Gamers within the Squad

Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, and James Pattinson.

VCT vs QUN Staff Wicket-Keeper

Peter Handscomb (Worth 9.5) can be our wicket-keeper. Handscomb scored 216 runs final season at a mean of 43.20, whereas he has scored 126 runs in simply a few innings this season.

VCT vs QUN Staff Batsmen

Marcus Harris (Worth 9) can be our batsman from Victoria. Harris scored 120 runs final season, however he’s a technically steady participant, whereas he’ll bat on the quantity three slot.

Usman Khawaja (Worth 9.5) and Joe Burns (Worth 9) can be our batsmen from Queensland. Khawaja scored 398 runs at a mean of 79.60 final season, whereas he has scored 99 runs this season. Burns scored 141 runs at a mean of 35.25 final season, whereas he has scored 83 runs this season up to now.

VCT vs QUN Team All-Rounders

Marnus Labuschagne (Worth 10) and Michael Neser (Worth 9) can be our all-rounders from Queensland. Labuschagne scored 364 runs at a mean of 60.66 final season, whereas he proved his bowling talents within the BBL 10. Neser scalped 9 wickets final season, and he has scalped three wickets in only one sport this season. Each of them are high quality all-rounders.

Will Sutherland (Worth 8.5) can be our all-rounder from Victoria. Sutherland scalped 9 wickets final season, whereas he additionally scored 128 runs with the bat. He has scalped a few wickets in a single sport this season.

VCT vs QUN Staff Bowlers

James Pattinson (Worth 9) can be our bowler from Victoria. Pattinson has 99 Record-A wickets below his belt, whereas he had an excellent IPL 2020 season.

Mark Steketee (Worth 9), Billy Stanlake (Worth 8.5), and Matt Kuhnemann (Worth 8.5) can be our bowlers from Queensland. Kuhnemann has scalped six wickets this season, whereas Stanlake has scalped 5. Steketee had 24 scalps in BBL 10 as properly, and he’s additionally an excellent wicket-taker.

Match Prediction: Queensland will the favourites to win this sport.

High Names for the Captaincy Function:-

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja

High Names for the Vice-Captaincy Function:-

Each the captain’s decide + Michael Neser and Peter Handscomb

