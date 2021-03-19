Venkatesh – A Night Blindness Victim

Venkatesh Daggubati is at present working with Anil Ravipudi for an upcoming romantic and hilarious entertainer F3, which is a sequel to blockbuster movie ‘F2: Enjoyable and Frustration’. The shoot of F3 is happening on the brisk tempo and the movie additionally has Varun Tej, Mehraan Kaur Pirzada and Tamannah Bhatia within the lead position. The makers of F3 have just lately wrapped up the second schedule in Hyderabad. In the meantime, from the previous few days, there have been a number of speculations over the character of Venkatesh in Anil Ravipudi’ directorial enterprise. In accordance with the most recent buzz, Venkatesh goes to have nyctalopia, also called Night time Blindness in F3.

Although the film F2: Enjoyable and Frustration showcased the frustration of two husbands who had been vexed with their dominating wives, the sequel half revolves across the cash.

F3 is slated to hit the theaters on twenty seventh August 2021. The movie F3 is bankrolled by Dil Raju, it has the music by Devi Sri Prasad whereas Sai Sriram is dealing with the cinematography.

On the otherside, Venkatesh can also be enjoying the lead position in revenge drama Naarappa which has Priyamani within the essential position. Venky Mama star may even be seen enjoying the lead position in ‘Drushyam 2’ which is directed by Jeethu Joseph.