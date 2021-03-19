Vijay Deverakonda to launch Mellaga Mellaga from Thellavarithe Guruvaram

MM Keeravani’ son Sri Simha is arising with a Telugu movie Thellavarithe Guruvaram . Your entire shoot of the movie has been already wrapped up and the makers are at present busy within the promotional actions. In accordance to the most recent replace, the younger and taking place actor Vijay Deverakonda will launch the tune Mellaga Mellaga from Sri Simha starrer movie Thellavarithe Guruvaram at the moment at 5:29 pm. The makers of Thellavarithe Guruvaram confirmed the identical by releasing a brand new poster on Twitter deal with.

The story of this movie Thellavarithe Guruvaram is penned by Nagendra Pilla and helmed by Manikanth Gelli whereas it’s collectively produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni and Rajani Korrapati below the banners of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Loukya Entertainments.

The pre launch occasion of the film Thellavarithe Guruvaram will held on twenty first March on the JRC Conventions in Hyderabad. SS Rajamouli and jr NTR will grace the occasion because the chief company.

Rajamouli and Jr NTR are very shut to the household of Keeravani and that’s the foremost cause, each determined to attend the occasion.

Thellavarithe Guruvaram is a romantic and comedy entertainer which is able to hit the theaters on twenty seventh March.

In the meantime Vijay Deverakonda is working with Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur for an motion drama Liger which has Ananya Pandey because the main woman.