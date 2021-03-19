Right here’s every part it’s essential to know for the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021. Get pleasure from streams Watch Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021 Canada’s nationwide curling championship kicks off Thursday, with 35 groups hitting the sheets in Calgary, Alta.

Usually this takes place with 32 hyperlinks, however Curling Canada has chosen to develop. The 35 groups signify provinces and territories (14), groups from March 15, 2019 to March 15, 2020, Canadian Mixed Doubles Rankings (14) and groups that beforehand dedicated to play collectively however had been unable to take part this yr as a result of COVID-19 (seven).

2021 groups will embody Nancy Martin, who has performed in each combined doubles match, and defending champions Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant. Additionally in will probably be Kerri Einarson, who has simply skipped her staff to the back-to-back Scotties titles, and Brendan Bottcher, who’s simply days away from his first Brier championship in his fourth consecutive remaining.

Einarson will staff up with Brier’s 2021 Workforce Canada by skipping Brad Gushue whereas Bottcher will probably be paired along with his fiancé, Bobbie Sauder.

When is the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021?

This yr’s match kicks off on Thursday, March 18, with the ultimate happening on Thursday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

The place is the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021?

Just like the 2021 Scotties and Brier, groups will compete in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. The Markin MacPhail Heart at WinSport Canada Olympic Park will function the host location.

Will followers attend?

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, followers usually are not allowed to attend the match this yr. The bubble lineup in Calgary is just like that of the NHL (Edmonton and Toronto) and the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Championship (Edmonton).

Which channel is the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021 on?

The Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship will probably be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, with reside streaming obtainable on TSN.ca, the TSN app and ESPN3.

What’s the pockets for the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021?

Whole pockets: $ 150,000

1st: $ 50,000

2nd: $ 30,000

third: $ 20,000

4th: $ 10,000

Fifth-Eighth: $ 6,500

Ninth-Twelfth: $ 3,500

The successful staff will even have the possibility to signify Canada within the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship if this occurs.

Who has beforehand gained the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship?

2013: Isabelle Neron, Robert Desjardins

2014: Kim Tuck, Wayne Tuck, Jr.

2015: Kalynn Park, Charley Thomas

2016: Jocelyn Peterman, Brett Gallant

2017: Joanne Courtney, Reid Carruthers

2018: Laura Crocker, Kirk Muyres

2019: Jocelyn Peterman, Brett Gallant

2020: No

2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship pool standings

Cut up into 5 teams of seven, 35 groups will compete in six video games of their respective teams.

The highest 12 groups advance to the playoff bracket and the highest 4 seeds obtain a bye. The remaining eight groups will face one of many groups that acquired a bye in a single elimination draw.

The 4 groups that advance play within the Web page Playoff. They play one draw for web page format, the place the winners play towards one another (web page 1 versus web page 2) and the losers compete towards one another (web page 3 versus web page 4). The winner of Web page 1 versus Web page 2 will robotically advance to the Finals and look forward to the winner between the staff they simply defeated and the winner of Web page 3 versus Web page 4.

Swimming pool A.

Workforce Spell Wins To lose Jocelyn Peterman / Brett Gallant 0 0 0 Angela Dale / Peter Van Strien (NOW) 0 0 0 Kadriana Sahaidak / Colton Lott 0 0 0 Melissa Adams / Alex Robichaud (NB) 0 0 0 Clancy Grandy / Patrick Janssen 0 0 0 Brittany Tran / Aaron Sluchinski (AB) 0 0 0 Joanne Courtney / Darren Molding 0 0 0

Swimming pool B.

Workforce Spell Wins To lose Jennifer Jones / Brent Laing 0 0 0 Kim Tuck / Wayne Tuck 0 0 0 Bayly Scoffin / Wade Scoffin (YT) 0 0 0 Laurie St-Georges / Félix Asselin (QC) 0 0 0 Kerri Einarson / Brad Gushue 0 0 0 Lauren Wasylkiw / Shane Konings (ON) 0 0 0 Émilie Desjardins / Robert Desjardins 0 0 0

Swimming pool C.

Workforce Spell Wins To lose Nancy Martin / Tyrel Griffith 0 0 0 Laura Walker / Kirk Muyres 0 0 0 Briane Meilleur / Mark Nichols 0 0 0 Chaelynn Kitz / Kyler Kleibrink 0 0 0 Selena Njegovan / Reid Carruthers 0 0 0 Stephanie Jackson-Baier / Corey Chester (BC) 0 0 0 Lauren MacFayden / Alex MacFayden (PE) 0 0 0

Swimming pool D.

Workforce Spell Wins To lose Shannon Birchard / Catlin Schneider 0 0 0 Krysten Karwacki / Derek Samagalski (MB) 0 0 0 Val Sweeting / Marc Kennedy 0 0 0 Elizabeth King / Landon King (NT) 0 0 0 Bobbie Sauder / Brendan Bottcher 0 0 0 Karlee Jones / Bryce Everist (NS) 0 0 0 Emma Miskew / Ryan Fry 0 0 0

Swimming pool E.

Workforce Spell Wins To lose Oye-Sem Received / Trevor Bonot (NO) 0 0 0 Ashley Fast / Mike Armstrong (SK) 0 0 0 Kaitlyn Lawes / Connor Lawes 0 0 0 Lisa Weagle / John Epping 0 0 0 Dezaray Hawes / Tyler Tardi 0 0 0 Danielle Schmiemann / John Morris 0 0 0 Mackenzie Mitchell / Greg Smith (NL) 0 0 0

Play-offs schedule, outcomes of Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship web page 2021

Seedings web page (March 24, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Winner of 2nd vs. 7/10

Winner of third vs. 6/11

Winner of 1st vs. 8/9

Winner of 4th vs. 5/12

Web page Video games (March 24, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Web page 3

P. 4

Web page 1

Web page 2

Semi-Finals (March 25, 4 pm ET)

Loser of web page 1/2

Winner of web page 3/4

Closing (March 25, 9:00 PM ET)

Winner of web page 1/2

Semifinal winner