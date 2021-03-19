Who’s Taking part in
New Orleans @ Portland
Present Data: New Orleans 17-23; Portland 23-16
What to Know
This Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a protection that has allowed a median of 115.59 factors per contest. They’ve the posh of staying dwelling one other recreation and can welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET March 18 at Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter. Count on the scorekeeper to be saved busy: if their earlier video games are any indication, the Trail Blazers and New Orleans will actually gentle up the scoreboard on Thursday.
The Pelicans are out to make up for these groups’ recreation on Tuesday. Portland escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. The win took place due to a powerful surge after the half to beat a 64-50 deficit. Level guard Damian Lillard took over for Portland, ending with 50 factors (a whopping 40% of their whole) and ten dimes together with six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is predicted to win a good contest. These sticking with them in opposition to the unfold have guts, to place it politely, because the workforce has let down bettors of their previous 5 video games.
Portland’s victory lifted them to 23-16 whereas New Orleans’ defeat dropped them right down to 17-23. Dame will probably be somebody to control after he shot 6-for-13 from downtown and completed with a double-double on 50 factors and ten assists along with six rebounds on Tuesday. Let’s see if he can construct on that robust efficiency or if New Orleans’ protection can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- The place: Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter — Portland, Oregon
- TV: The Sports activities Community
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Attempt free of charge. Regional restrictions might apply.)
- Comply with: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1-level favourite in opposition to the Pelicans, in line with the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had been proper in step with the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 1-level unfold, and stayed proper there.
Over / Underneath: -111
See NBA picks for each single recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.
Collection Historical past
New Orleans have gained 14 out of their final 25 video games in opposition to Portland.
- Mar 16, 2021 – Portland 125 vs. New Orleans 124
- Feb 17, 2021 – Portland 126 vs. New Orleans 124
- Feb 21, 2020 – New Orleans 128 vs. Portland 115
- Feb 11, 2020 – New Orleans 138 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 23, 2019 – New Orleans 102 vs. Portland 94
- Nov 19, 2019 – New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 104
- Mar 15, 2019 – Portland 122 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 18, 2019 – Portland 128 vs. New Orleans 112
- Nov 01, 2018 – Portland 132 vs. New Orleans 119
- Apr 21, 2018 – New Orleans 131 vs. Portland 123
- Apr 19, 2018 – New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 17, 2018 – New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 14, 2018 – New Orleans 97 vs. Portland 95
- Mar 27, 2018 – Portland 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 12, 2018 – New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 113
- Dec 02, 2017 – New Orleans 123 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 24, 2017 – Portland 103 vs. New Orleans 93
- Apr 12, 2017 – New Orleans 103 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 14, 2017 – New Orleans 100 vs. Portland 77
- Nov 25, 2016 – Portland 119 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 18, 2016 – New Orleans 113 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 18, 2016 – Portland 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 23, 2015 – New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 89
- Dec 14, 2015 – Portland 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Oct 28, 2015 – Portland 112 vs. New Orleans 94
Harm Report for Portland
- Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)
- Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)