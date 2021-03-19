Who’s Taking part in

New Orleans @ Portland

Present Data: New Orleans 17-23; Portland 23-16

What to Know

This Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a protection that has allowed a median of 115.59 factors per contest. They’ve the posh of staying dwelling one other recreation and can welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET March 18 at Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter. Count on the scorekeeper to be saved busy: if their earlier video games are any indication, the Trail Blazers and New Orleans will actually gentle up the scoreboard on Thursday.

The Pelicans are out to make up for these groups’ recreation on Tuesday. Portland escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. The win took place due to a powerful surge after the half to beat a 64-50 deficit. Level guard Damian Lillard took over for Portland, ending with 50 factors (a whopping 40% of their whole) and ten dimes together with six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is predicted to win a good contest. These sticking with them in opposition to the unfold have guts, to place it politely, because the workforce has let down bettors of their previous 5 video games.

Portland’s victory lifted them to 23-16 whereas New Orleans’ defeat dropped them right down to 17-23. Dame will probably be somebody to control after he shot 6-for-13 from downtown and completed with a double-double on 50 factors and ten assists along with six rebounds on Tuesday. Let’s see if he can construct on that robust efficiency or if New Orleans’ protection can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET The place: Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter — Portland, Oregon

Moda Heart on the Rose Quarter — Portland, Oregon TV: The Sports activities Community

The Sports activities Community On-line streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Attempt free of charge. Regional restrictions might apply.) Comply with: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1-level favourite in opposition to the Pelicans, in line with the most recent NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had been proper in step with the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 1-level unfold, and stayed proper there.

Over / Underneath: -111

Collection Historical past

New Orleans have gained 14 out of their final 25 video games in opposition to Portland.

Mar 16, 2021 – Portland 125 vs. New Orleans 124

Feb 17, 2021 – Portland 126 vs. New Orleans 124

Feb 21, 2020 – New Orleans 128 vs. Portland 115

Feb 11, 2020 – New Orleans 138 vs. Portland 117

Dec 23, 2019 – New Orleans 102 vs. Portland 94

Nov 19, 2019 – New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 104

Mar 15, 2019 – Portland 122 vs. New Orleans 110

Jan 18, 2019 – Portland 128 vs. New Orleans 112

Nov 01, 2018 – Portland 132 vs. New Orleans 119

Apr 21, 2018 – New Orleans 131 vs. Portland 123

Apr 19, 2018 – New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 102

Apr 17, 2018 – New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 102

Apr 14, 2018 – New Orleans 97 vs. Portland 95

Mar 27, 2018 – Portland 107 vs. New Orleans 103

Jan 12, 2018 – New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 113

Dec 02, 2017 – New Orleans 123 vs. Portland 116

Oct 24, 2017 – Portland 103 vs. New Orleans 93

Apr 12, 2017 – New Orleans 103 vs. Portland 100

Mar 14, 2017 – New Orleans 100 vs. Portland 77

Nov 25, 2016 – Portland 119 vs. New Orleans 104

Nov 18, 2016 – New Orleans 113 vs. Portland 101

Mar 18, 2016 – Portland 117 vs. New Orleans 112

Dec 23, 2015 – New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 89

Dec 14, 2015 – Portland 105 vs. New Orleans 101

Oct 28, 2015 – Portland 112 vs. New Orleans 94

Harm Report for Portland

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Harm Report for New Orleans