March Madness is right here once more, bringing with it a spike within the search time period, “What channel is truTV?”

By no means worry, school basketball followers: Sporting Information is right here to be sure you know what channel it’s on, no matter your cable supplier.

TruTV — the little brother to TNT and TBS — will as soon as once more have its day within the solar with the 2021 NCAA Tournament, broadcasting 11 video games from the First 4 via the second spherical. Right here’s a community-by-community breakdown to save lots of you from any final-minute scramble to seek out it:

What channel is truTV?

Supplier Channel (SD/HD) AT&T UVerse 164/1164 Verizon FIOS 183/683 DISH Community 242 DirecTV 246

The scale and scope of the 67-sport NCAA Match is an excessive amount of for anybody community to deal with by itself. So the NCAA in April 2010 reached a 14-12 months, $10.8 billion take care of CBS and Turner Broadcasting Techniques to offer each networks broadcasting rights to the match. AT&T agreed to buy Time Warner in 2016 and, in 2019, successfully dissolved Turner Broadcasting Techniques by spreading its property throughout WarnerMedia.

Turner Sports activities — a subsidiary of WarnerMedia’s leisure division that features TBS, TNT and truTV — will make up nearly all of the 2021 NCAA Match broadcast. Turner Sports activities will air 43 video games to CBS’ 24.

How to dwell stream March Madness video games at no cost on-line

Twine-cutters can simply stream March Madness in 2021 at no cost on-line through NCAA March Madness Live. Different choices embrace fuboTV (which offers a seven-day free trial) and a number of other different devoted streaming websites.

Under is a full rundown (not each possibility consists of Turner Sports activities channels):

When does March Madness begin in 2021?

Date: Thursday, March 18

Thursday, March 18 Time: 5 pm ET

March Madness technically begins with the First 4 video games on Thursday, March 18, which is able to set the ultimate 64-staff subject. March Madness correct begins with Spherical 1 on Friday, March 19. It concludes with the Last 4 and nationwide championship sport on April 3 and 5, respectively.

Spherical Dates First 4 March 18 Spherical 1 March 19-20 Spherical 2 March 21-22 Candy 16 March 27-28 Elite Eight March 29-30 Last 4 April 3 Nationwide championship April 5

NCAA Match video games on truTV

TruTV is tentatively scheduled to broadcast 11 NCAA Match video games from the First 4 via the second spherical, although the matchups have but to be decided.

Under is the per-spherical breakdown:

First 4: Two video games

Two video games Spherical 1: Eight video games

Eight video games Spherical 2: One sport

And right here’s the TV schedule for every of the truTV video games:

First 4

Thursday, March 18

Sport Time (ET) TV Sport 1: No. 16 Mount St Mary’s vs. No. 16 Texas Southern 5:10 p.m. truTV Sport 3: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State 8:40 p.m. truTV

Spherical 1

Friday, March 19

Sport Time (ET) TV Sport 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas 12:45 p.m. truTV Sport 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor 3:30 p.m. truTV Sport 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston 7:15 p.m. truTV Sport 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia 9:50 p.m. truTV

Saturday, March 20

Sport Time (ET) TV Sport 22: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State 12:45 p.m. truTV Sport 26: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton 3:30 p.m. truTV Sport 31: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia 7:15 p.m. truTV Sport 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas 9:50 p.m. truTV

Spherical 2

Sunday, March 31

Sunday’s second-spherical tip occasions might be introduced after Friday’s video games.