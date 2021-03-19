Welcome again to a different spherical of Quick Takes—a publish that indulges within the matters that aren’t price dedicating a full article to, however are nonetheless on my thoughts.

Mutiny

Jon Alba pointed out on Twitter that the part of Raymond James Stadium that homes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ pirate ship is tarped off. This doubtless means WWE received’t be filming in that part, which suggests no spot of Kevin Owens leaping off the ship.

That’s disappointing to listen to. Whereas KO doesn’t at the moment have a match introduced for the present, I used to be holding out hope that he could be booked to do some type of leap off it and fulfill that promise from final 12 months.

It’s not the tip of the world by any means, but it surely’s definitely one other disappointment within the ever-rising listing of causes WrestleMania isn’t feeling as large because it may really feel.

Eric Bischoff for HOF 2021

It was introduced that Molly Holly will probably be joined by Eric Bischoff as one other member of the 2021 class of the WWE Corridor of Fame.

It is a incredible concept for a lot of causes. First, Bischoff completely deserves to be inducted. He was an entertaining character for each WCW and WWE because the GM of Monday Night time Uncooked.

Second, Bischoff was instrumental within the nWo, who can even be inducted as a part of the 2020 class. When that was introduced, many (together with myself) puzzled why he wasn’t concerned. Now, we don’t have to fret about that.

Third, it makes up a bit of excellent will for the way he moved to take a job with WWE, solely to be let go quickly after. That needed to be an arduous state of affairs and it is a good apology, although he deserved to go in regardless.

Put Pete Dunne in, Coach!

As you’ve heard, there was an outbreak inside the NXT system just lately. The even shorter Quick Take of that’s “Are you able to cease being unsafe and appearing like this pandemic nonetheless isn’t occurring? In the event you maintain being careless and taking dangers, you retain getting taught classes.” I don’t assume individuals ought to be enjoying round once we’re this near WrestleMania Week and WWE can’t afford to have issues change the playing cards.

Talking of fixing playing cards, although, it appears that evidently’s going to must occur with the NXT Tag Group Championship whatever the pandemic. Danny Burch seemed to undergo an damage this week in his match, which is rumored to be a separated shoulder.

If that’s the case, he’ll be out lengthy sufficient that he and Oney Lorcan should vacate the titles.

Or, maybe Pete Dunne can sub in. We noticed Timothy Thatcher as Dunne’s substitute for his tag title reign with Matt Riddle. Possibly Dunne could be swapped out for Burch within the meantime. That may forestall one other title from having to be vacated and maybe, if MSK is deliberate to be the following champions, whoever feuds with Dunne may value him the match and spoil issues that means.

Right here’s hoping Burch isn’t really injured that badly, although, or in any respect. That may be the most effective case situation, clearly.

NXT UK: Prelude

WrestleMania Week is totally packed, however NXT UK didn’t need to be not noted like Essential Occasion and 205 Reside will probably be. As such, we’re having a little bit of a miniature TakeOver, which has been dubbed “NXT UK: Prelude”.

It’s simply an episode of NXT UK, from what I collect, however with extra weight to it for the reason that NXT UK Championship is on the road. Rampage Brown will face WALTER. There can even be a No. 1 contender’s match for the Heritage Cup between Noam Dar and Tyler Bate.

I like this. NXT UK is a great distance off from TakeOver: Dublin, and it wouldn’t harm to have one other particular episode like this to assist push issues alongside. I’m hoping we get the ladies’s title defended, too. This week is so packed that I’m hoping it stays to its 60 minute time-frame, although, as I’m already going to be tremendous burned out. However at the very least that is higher than a standard episode.

I do must say I hate the title, although. That seems like extra of a lead-in for a TakeOver occasion (just like the kickoff pre-present) than an precise occasion in and of itself. I believe I’d have gone with one thing extra akin to “NXT UK: Bloody Hell” as a result of WWE simply has to make use of that sooner or later.

Lights Out

Extraordinarily fast take, and talking of “bloody hell”, how good was that Lights Out match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker? I believe we’re all in settlement that it was the most effective match thus far in AEW’s ladies’s division. Hats off.

