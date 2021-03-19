One of many small pleasures of Selection Sunday — for these school basketball followers who don’t comply with the smaller convention tournaments, at the least — is discovering new groups they’d beforehand not recognized about.

No crew higher illustrates that within the 2021 NCAA Tournament than Oral Roberts, a 15-seed out of the South Area that may face off in opposition to 2-seed Ohio State within the first spherical on Friday. Should you don’t know a lot in regards to the college, don’t grind your enamel over it — that is solely the crew’s fifth-ever look in March Insanity, and first in over a decade.

Except for the fixation on Oral Roberts’ identify, nevertheless, what’s there to know in regards to the small non-public college from Oklahoma?

Sporting Information is right here to reply all of your questions on Oral Roberts, from the place it’s positioned, its distinctive identify and NCAA Tournament historical past:

Where is Oral Roberts positioned?

Oral Roberts College is positioned simply exterior Tulsa, Okla., on the banks of the Arkansas River. (Enjoyable reality: It’s additionally 25 minutes from Blue Bell Creameries in Damaged Arrow, Okla. — considered one of solely three manufacturing crops within the nation).

How large is Oral Roberts?

Oral Roberts boasts a listed enrollment of 4,163 within the fall of 2019. Its campus is 323 acres. Per the university, it provides 137 distinct undergraduate levels, concentrated into 88 majors inside 23 broad fields of research.

Who’s Oral Roberts College named after?

Oral Roberts College, a non-public evangelical college, was based in 1963 by Granville Oral Roberts — a Choctaw-American Charismatic Christian televangelist who is taken into account the godfather of the charismatic motion. He chartered the college in 1963, saying he was obeying a command from God; the college acquired its first college students in 1965.

Requisites to make college embody college students to signal an honor code pledging to not drink, smoke, or interact in premarital sexual actions.

What’s Oral Roberts’ mascot?

Oral Roberts athletes — whose major colours are blue and gold — play because the Golden Eagles, a change made in 1993. Previous to that, Oral Roberts performed because the Titans as a part of a 1965 scholar physique vote.

What league does Oral Roberts play in?

Oral Roberts at present performs out of the Summit League, which has been its house because the 2014-15 season. Previous to that, the Golden Eagles performed within the Southland for 2 seasons from 2013-15. The Golden Eagles’ longest steady stint with a league was with the Mid-Continent Convention, wherein it performed for 10 years from 1997 by means of 2007; the Mid-Continent Convention later rebranded because the Summit League in 2007.

Oral Roberts has additionally performed out of the Midwestern Collegiate Convention — now the Horizon League — from 1979 by means of 1987. It has had three stints as an impartial. The primary was from 1971 by means of ’79; the second from 1987 by means of ’89; the third from 1993 by means of ’97.

Who’s Oral Roberts’ coach?

Oral Roberts is coached by Paul Mills, in his fourth yr main the Golden Eagles program. Previous to that, he was head coach at North Belt Christian Academy (1996-99) and Fort Bend Baptist Academy (1999-2002) and an assistant at Baylor (2003-17).

Mills is 55-65 by means of 4 seasons at Oral Roberts, by no means ending higher than fourth within the Summit League standings. Under is Oral Roberts’ yr-by-yr document beneath Mills:

Yr Document (Summit League) Summit League end 2017-18 11-21 (5-9) T-fifth 2018-19 11-20 (7-9) T-fifth 2019-20 17-14 (9-7) T-4th 2020-21 16-10 (10-5) 4th*

*Gained Summit League Tournament

Oral Roberts 2020-21 season rundown

2020-21 document: 16-10 (10-5 Summit play)

16-10 (10-5 Summit play) NET rating: 158

158 KenPom rating: 152

As a member of the Summit League, Oral Roberts’ solely entry level to the NCAA Tournament was by means of the Summit League Tournament. The Golden Eagles entered as a 4 seed by the use of their 7-5 convention document, beating 5-seed North Dakota 76-75 within the quarterfinals, 1-seed South Dakota State 90-88 within the semifinals and three-seed North Dakota State 75-72 within the last.

Oral Roberts is led offensively by 6-1, 165-pound sophomore guard Max Abmas, who averages 24.4 factors per recreation on high of three.2 assists per recreation and three.7 rebounds per recreation. Junior ahead Kevin Obanor (6-8, 225 kilos) averages 18.4 factors and 9.5 rebounds per recreation and 1.2 assists per recreation. RJ Glasper, a 6-foot, 180-pound senior, is the final participant to common greater than 10 factors per recreation: He averages 11 factors per recreation, 3.1 rebounds per recreation and two assists per recreation.

Oral Roberts NCAA Tournament historical past

Oral Roberts has made the NCAA Tournament a complete of 5 instances previous to 2021. The Golden Eagles have had restricted success in March Insanity, nevertheless, profitable their solely match video games previous to the 1985 enlargement; that got here when the crew made the 1974 regional last in solely the crew’s third yr as a Division I program (and eleventh yr because it was initially chartered).

Under is a rundown of the Golden Eagles’ NCAA Tournament historical past: