On Thursday, the very first episode of the final season of Maintaining Up With The Kardashians aired, marking the start of the top of an extremely lengthy journey the Kardashian-Jenner household had on the truth TV present. Up to now fourteen years, followers have been part of each large occasion in the household, from weddings to youngsters and extra, and the household has shown that they’re positively not one to maintain their lives non-public.

This leaves many followers questioning what kind of drama will be included in this ultimate season, particularly after it was reported in February that Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West. So simply how a lot of this divorce drama will be shown in the ultimate season of Maintaining Up With the Kardashians?

The divorce

Again in January, rumors of divorce between Kim Kardashian & husband Kanye West first started to swirl when Web page Six introduced that the 2 of them had truly spent a lot of the previous 12 months aside from each other, with Kim spending most of her time on the couple’s home in Calabasas whereas Kanye resides primarily in his ranch all the way in which in Wyoming.

Kim Kardashian was apparently “finished” with the wedding and reported that an announcement for a divorce with her husband was “imminent”. Web page Six additionally reported {that a} supply confirmed that Kim had already employed a celeb divorce legal professional named Laura Wassner and that the couple was “in settlement talks”.

The supply claimed that “Kim acquired Kanye to go [to Wyoming] so they might reside separate lives and quietly get issues sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s finished”. The supply added: “She is severe about taking the bar examination and changing into a lawyer. She is severe about her jail reform marketing campaign. In the meantime Kanye is speaking about working for president and saying different loopy shit, and he or she’s simply had sufficient of it”.

Through the previous 12 months, there have been loads of unusual incidents revolving round Kanye, from his presidential marketing campaign the place he broke down at his rally when he introduced up the potential abortion of his little one, to lengthy Twitter rants made on the expense of the Kardashian-Jenner household, all the way in which to the announcement of his tenth studio album Donda which was imagined to be launched in July however nonetheless hasn’t got here out.

It appears seemingly that the buildup of all these occasions might have led to the potential break-up between the movie star couple. In February, it was finally confirmed that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband, which marks the official finish of their virtually decade-long relationship.

The present

So now, in fact, the most important query on followers’ minds is simply how a lot of the divorce will be lined in the brand new and ultimate KUWTK season. A supply has apparently confirmed to Web page Six that the household “intends to exit with a bang”, and that Kim had already spoken on digicam about her marriage with Kanye. The supply revealed that their relationship will “characteristic closely” in the ultimate season.

“They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage issues. However everyone concerned is on a nondisclosure settlement, as a result of the finale received’t display till later in 2021”, the supply confirmed. Kris Jenner additionally revealed some information in an interview on KIIS FM, and when requested if folks will see the small print of Kim & Kanye’s divorce on the present, she stated “You would possibly”.

She additionally talked about “it’s such a non-public time for them”, however added: “I don’t know what they’ve selected in the finale. I’m certain they’re placing some ultimate touches”. She additionally stated that “Kim needed to cope with this her personal manner, with her circle of relatives in her personal time. So I feel that’s going to be for her to work by means of and course of, after which when she feels prefer it, I’m certain she’ll say no matter she must say”.