Udonis Haslem is aware of up shut and private what it’s like to play with LeBron James on a championship crew, and he lets us know.

The Miami Heat had their most profitable period in franchise historical past with a Massive 3 of James, Wade, and Bosh. The trio reached 4 straight NBA Finals, winning the championship in 2012 and 2013.

Doing so, the Heat had to hand over a number of first spherical picks in a sign-and-trade for James and for Bosh. They bought a fairly candy deal general, however there might have been GMs who wouldn’t have agreed to these strikes.

Haslem acknowledges how that is likely to be the case, and he defined how all of it labored out with Pat Riley for the Miami Heat throughout the most fruitful period of their franchise historical past.

Udonis Haslem talks about the affect of signing LeBron James

In an interview with former teammate James Posey, Haslem made it clear that playing with LeBron James will not be for the light- or faint-hearted.

“For those who can deal with LeBron coming to your crew, it really works out for you and it may be profitable. The drawback is: Everyone can’t deal with it. When LeBron comes to your crew, there’s winning expectations immediately. No ready, no 4 or five-year course of; there ain’t none of that.”

“After we put the Massive Three collectively, I had competed with [Dwyane Wade] all my life. We type of knew what LeBron was about. I wished to see what [Bosh] was about… I knew he averaged 20 [points] over there in Toronto, however let’s see. And he earned my respect.”

Each Haslem and Posey praised Bosh for taking a smaller role with the Heat in an effort to win.

“It was loopy as a result of, whether or not the public thought C.B. took a lesser role or how it seemed on the outdoors, we all the time knew he was in all probability the most vital piece,” Posey stated.

“You take a look at them — the Dion Waiters, the James Johnsons, the Tyler Johnsons, the Hassan Whitesides — you take a look at all these guys the place NBA groups had been both sending them to the G League or weren’t giving them a likelihood, and [some were] undrafted and will’ve been out of the league,” Haslem stated.