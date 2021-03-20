2021 NCAA ladies’s basketball event dates, schedule, TV and extra
The 2021 NCAA ladies’s basketball event options 64 groups enjoying for a nationwide title. This yr will mark the twenty sixth straight yr that ESPN has served because the championship’s TV residence. All video games will likely be accessible on-line by way of the ESPN app. Right here is the tv schedule for the 2021 ladies’s event:
Occasion: The 2021 NCAA ladies’s basketball event
Fordham vs Ohio
Groups: Fordham Rams vs Ohio Bobcats
DATE: Saturday, 20 March, 2021
EVENT: NCAA Girls’s Basketball
Time: 11:00 AM EST
TV: WATCH NOW
Enviornment: Bojangles’ Coliseum, Charlotte, NC.
2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament dates, schedule, TV
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Community
|Solar, Mar 21
|Midday
|No. 12 Central Michigan vs. No. 5 Iowa
|ESPN
|Midday
|No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 Idaho State vs. No. 4 Kentucky
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Center Tennessee vs. No. 3 Tennessee
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 6 Michigan
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 16 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 1 NC State
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Jackson State vs. No 2 Baylor
|ABC
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 5 Georgia Tech
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 Syracuse
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|No. 16 Mercer vs. No. 1 South Carolina
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|No. 16 Excessive Level vs. No. 1 UConn
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 13 Lehigh vs. No. 4 West Virginia
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 South Florida
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|No. 16 Utah Valley vs. No. 1 Stanford
|ESPN
|Mon, March 22
|Midday
|No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Alabama
|ESPN
|Midday
|No. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 Georgia
|ESPN2
|Midday
|No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Arkansas
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 Arizona
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 Indiana
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 2 Maryland
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 Northwestern
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa State
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri State
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 Louisville
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLA
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 Oregon
|ESPN2
|Wed, Mar 23
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPN2
|Wed, Mar 24
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical
|ESPN2
|Sat, Mar 27
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16
|ABC
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16
|ESPN2
|Solar, Mar 28
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16
|ABC
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16
|ESPN
|Mon, Mar 29
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Elite Eight
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Elite Eight
|ESPN
|Wed, Mar 30
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Elite Eight
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Elite Eight
|ESPN
|Fri, Apr 2
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Semifinal
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Semifinal
|ESPN
|Solar, Apr 4
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Girls’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN
The way to Stream March Insanity on CBS
Whereas the printed rights to this yr’s event are unfold round, CBS is the largest participant. With the assistance of your VPN you may watch the largest March Insanity video games on the channel, together with each Remaining 4 matchups and the Nationwide Championship.
Watch CBS March Insanity free with Locast
Value: Free
Channel: CBS
The easiest way to observe March Insanity at no cost is to tune in to CBS with Locast.org.
To stream March Insanity with Locast: Get ExpressVPN.
Hearth up the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Connect with a server location within the U.S. that Locast serves (comparable to New York or Los Angeles).
Go to Locast.org and enroll. Choose the market that corresponds with the server location you’re linked to.
Tune in to the native CBS channel and benefit from the basketball!
Watching on cellular? Customers might expertise points when watching with the Locast app. For the perfect expertise, watch from a pc browser.
Need it on the massive display screen? Try our information to getting ExpressVPN in your TV.
Stream CBS video games reside on Paramount+
Value: 6 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS
Paramount+ is a good way to catch all 2021 CBS March Insanity video games reside and see if the brand new service is best for you. A 30-day free trial is on the market for Paramount+ if you happen to enroll in March.
To look at March Insanity video games reside on Paramount+: Get ExpressVPN. Connect with a server location within the U.S.
Go to Paramount+ and subscribe. Benefit from the Large Dance!
Watching on a pc? For the perfect streaming expertise, use the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on cellular? Hearth up the Paramount+ app in your Android or iOS machine.
Need it on the massive display screen? Try our information to getting ExpressVPN in your TV.
Tune in to March Insanity streams on TBS.
Stream NCAA video games reside on Sling TV
Value: 25 USD/month and up
Channels: TBS and TNT (Sling TV Orange); TBS, TNT, and truTV (Sling TV Blue)
Use a three-day free trial for Sling TV and tune in to March Insanity 2021 reside! It’s possible you’ll want a U.S. credit score/debit card or a PayPal account to enroll to Sling TV.