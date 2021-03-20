2021 NCAA ladies’s basketball event dates, schedule, TV and extra

The 2021 NCAA ladies’s basketball event options 64 groups enjoying for a nationwide title. This yr will mark the twenty sixth straight yr that ESPN has served because the championship’s TV residence. All video games will likely be accessible on-line by way of the ESPN app. Right here is the tv schedule for the 2021 ladies’s event:

Occasion: The 2021 NCAA ladies’s basketball event

Date Time (ET) Matchup Community Solar, Mar 21 Midday No. 12 Central Michigan vs. No. 5 Iowa ESPN Midday No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 13 Idaho State vs. No. 4 Kentucky ESPN 2 p.m. No. 14 Center Tennessee vs. No. 3 Tennessee ABC 3 p.m. No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 6 Michigan ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 1 NC State ESPN 4 p.m. No. 15 Jackson State vs. No 2 Baylor ABC 4:30 p.m. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 5 Georgia Tech ESPNU 5:30 p.m. No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 Syracuse ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 16 Mercer vs. No. 1 South Carolina ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 16 Excessive Level vs. No. 1 UConn ESPN 8 p.m. No. 13 Lehigh vs. No. 4 West Virginia ESPNU 9:30 p.m. No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 South Florida ESPN2 10 p.m. No. 16 Utah Valley vs. No. 1 Stanford ESPN Mon, March 22 Midday No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Alabama ESPN Midday No. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 Georgia ESPN2 Midday No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Arkansas ESPN 2 p.m. No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 Arizona ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 Indiana ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 2 Maryland ESPN 4 p.m. No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga ESPN2 4 p.m. No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 Northwestern ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa State ESPN 6 p.m. No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Texas A&M ESPN2 7:30 p.m. No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri State ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 Louisville ESPN 8 p.m. No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas ESPN2 10 p.m. No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLA ESPN 10 p.m. No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 Oregon ESPN2 Wed, Mar 23 3 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPN2 3:30 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPNU 5 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPN2 5:30 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPNU 7 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPN2 9 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPN2 Wed, Mar 24 1 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPN2 3 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPN2 3 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPNU 5 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPN2 5 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPNU 7 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPN2 7 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPNU 9 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Second Spherical ESPN2 Sat, Mar 27 1 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16 ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16 ABC 6 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16 ESPN2 8 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16 ESPN2 Solar, Mar 28 1 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16 ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16 ABC 7 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16 ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Candy 16 ESPN Mon, Mar 29 7 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Elite Eight ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Elite Eight ESPN Wed, Mar 30 7 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Elite Eight ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Elite Eight ESPN Fri, Apr 2 6 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Semifinal ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Match Semifinal ESPN Solar, Apr 4 6 p.m. NCAA Girls’s Basketball Championship ESPN

The way to Stream March Insanity on CBS

Whereas the printed rights to this yr’s event are unfold round, CBS is the largest participant. With the assistance of your VPN you may watch the largest March Insanity video games on the channel, together with each Remaining 4 matchups and the Nationwide Championship.

Watch CBS March Insanity free with Locast

Value: Free

Channel: CBS

The easiest way to observe March Insanity at no cost is to tune in to CBS with Locast.org.

To stream March Insanity with Locast: Get ExpressVPN.

Hearth up the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Connect with a server location within the U.S. that Locast serves (comparable to New York or Los Angeles).

Go to Locast.org and enroll. Choose the market that corresponds with the server location you’re linked to.

Tune in to the native CBS channel and benefit from the basketball!

Watching on cellular? Customers might expertise points when watching with the Locast app. For the perfect expertise, watch from a pc browser.

Need it on the massive display screen? Try our information to getting ExpressVPN in your TV.

Stream CBS video games reside on Paramount+

Value: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS

Paramount+ is a good way to catch all 2021 CBS March Insanity video games reside and see if the brand new service is best for you. A 30-day free trial is on the market for Paramount+ if you happen to enroll in March.

To look at March Insanity video games reside on Paramount+: Get ExpressVPN. Connect with a server location within the U.S.

Go to Paramount+ and subscribe. Benefit from the Large Dance!

Watching on a pc? For the perfect streaming expertise, use the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on cellular? Hearth up the Paramount+ app in your Android or iOS machine.

Need it on the massive display screen? Try our information to getting ExpressVPN in your TV.

Tune in to March Insanity streams on TBS.

Stream NCAA video games reside on Sling TV

Value: 25 USD/month and up

Channels: TBS and TNT (Sling TV Orange); TBS, TNT, and truTV (Sling TV Blue)

Use a three-day free trial for Sling TV and tune in to March Insanity 2021 reside! It’s possible you’ll want a U.S. credit score/debit card or a PayPal account to enroll to Sling TV.