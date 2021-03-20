Micah Crowell is an impressively proficient recruit.

Scouts first seen the four-star extensive receiver at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, North Carolina, and the hype surrounding his sport hasn’t died down one bit.

Regardless of a suggestion record that featured a number of Faculty Soccer Playoff mainstays, Crowell opted to stay shut to house in Raleigh.

In June 2020, the wideout formally dedicated to the NC State Wolfpack.

Micah Crowell Commits to NC State

More than 30 groups reached out to Micah Crowell all through the recruiting course of, together with Alabama, Auburn, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

NC State’s soccer recruiting class isn’t world-beating, however the Wolfpack signed some sturdy expertise in 2021 to rival UNC, together with quarterback Aaron McLaughlin.

Micah Crowell Highlights

Micah Crowell appears to be like the half of an ACC-caliber extensive receiver, however we now have to proceed with some warning. He suffered a torn ACL throughout his junior yr, so there’s at all times an opportunity that he redshirts his first season to return to full well being.

Throughout his sophomore season, Crowell bought going with 511 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on just 25 catches. He’s a constant deep-ball risk, so he’ll be a risk to defenses as soon as he hits his stride.

There’s lots of NFL expertise within the Crowell household tree, too.

Micah’s father, Germane Crowell, and his uncle, linebacker Angelo Crowell, starred with Virginia earlier than enjoying within the professionals. One other one of Micah’s uncles, Juwon, performed for East Carolina.

NC State soccer has a great distance to go earlier than even excited about a CFP berth, however they persistently put collectively a aggressive group.

Micah Crowell is a top-level prospect, and he’ll get each alternative to succeed with the Wolfpack.