The Nebraska Cornhuskers have one of essentially the most historic applications in school soccer historical past.

Sadly for Huskers followers, nothing gold can stay. The Scott Frost-led workforce has struggled within the Huge Ten in recent seasons and recruiting has dipped because of this.







Keagan Johnson, a large receiver from Bellevue West High School, gained’t be making the journey from round Omaha to Lincoln this fall, both.

As a substitute, the four-star recruit is becoming a member of a convention foe: the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Keagan Johnson Commits to Iowa

Keagan Johnson obtained plenty of interest from applications such Florida, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, and Wyoming.

This lack of execution has to sting for the Cornhuskers greater than standard, particularly with the Johnson household legacy on the college. Keagan’s father, Clester Johnson, was a wingback for Nebraska and gained two nationwide championships.

Iowa’s soccer recruiting class won’t be as spectacular as different groups of their convention, however head coach Kirk Ferentz and huge receivers coach Kelton Copeland are hoping to have continued success with this potent offense in Iowa Metropolis.

Johnson joins fellow recruits Arland Bruce and Brody Brecht on this 2021 class.

Keagan Johnson Highlights

Keagan Johnson is a playmaker. He was featured in nearly each play in Michael Huffman’s offense and proved he may very well be efficient as a workforce’s high possibility time and time once more.

In 2019, Johnson scored eight touchdowns and helped lead Bellevue to a state title look. If wanted in a pinch, Johnson has expertise at defensive again as nicely, however he is able to take flight as a wideout in school.

Keagan Johnson is crossing state traces to proceed his taking part in profession.

Regardless of the household connection to Nebraska, the Hawkeyes would be the ones getting this stud.