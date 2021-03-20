Like our earlier lists of the finest exhibits with 95% and 100% Rotten Tomatoes ScoreWe’ve compiled an inventory of Hindi films with the bottom Rotten Tomatoes ranking which can be being streamed Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar & Voot you may afford to skip watching. Thank us later.

7 Hindi Movies rated lower than 20% Rotten Tomatoes on Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar and Voot

1. I like Aaj Kal YouTube

Imtiaz Ali’s I like Aaj Kal retains some taste from the primary half, 2009’s I like Aaj KalThe story brings collectively {couples} separated by time, society, household pressures, ambitions, inner dilemmas, understanding of affection and expectation of life. However it didn’t create the magic that the previous did.

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 20%

2. Dabangg 3- Amazon Prime Video

Whereas Salman Khan’s Dabangg franchise could possibly be commercially profitable didn’t get the approval of the critics. The ASP Chulbul Pandey drama about catching criminals in its edgy type is among the lowest rated Bhaijaan movies on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 20%

3. Dilwale – Netflix

The duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, had been what drew audiences to Rohit Shetty’s DilwaleNevertheless, the film fell flat on his face. Raj and Meera’s love story is predictable. The movie is crammed with cliche moments that killed each probability he had.

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 20%

4. RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter- Netflix

The espionage drama includes a financial institution cashier, Romeo, who’s recruited by an espionage intelligence company in Pakistan. However the actual drawback arises when his cowl blows, placing him in a tough and life-threatening state of affairs. Robby Grewal’s route is neither patriotic nor dramatic sufficient to carry your consideration.

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 15%

5. Housefull 2 ​​- Disney + Hotstar

(*7*)

From Akshay Kumar home full franchise is understood for hitting Rs 100 crore membership. Nevertheless, the comedy is twice the torture to say the least. The film additionally options Asin Thottumkal, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ritesh Deshmukh and Zareen Khan as Jelo Kanojia. You’ll be able to simply skip this.

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 14%

6. Berry – YouTube

The Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh starrer is a pure throwback to 80s Bollywood films. Raghu and Zoya lead pleased lives till a gangster decides to show their world the wrong way up. When you loved Amitabh Bachchan’s offended younger man avatar, then Berry seems like a dry piece.

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 8%

7. Pupil of the 12 months 2 – Voot

Made beneath the banner of Karan Johar, de Pupil of the Yr franchise is extra of a film made to launch new abilities in B-town. Except you take pleasure in watching Tiger Shroff dance and kick, the film is useless. The story is a love triangle between Rohan, Mridula and Shreya.

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 6%

7 Hindi Movies Under 20% Rotten Tomatoes Score on Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar & Voot That You’ll Skip