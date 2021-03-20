Who’s Taking part in

Sacramento @ Philadelphia

Present Data: Sacramento 17-24; Philadelphia 28-13

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven’t gained a recreation towards the Philadelphia 76ers since Feb. 2 of 2019, however they’ll be seeking to finish the drought Saturday. Sacramento might need drained legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the street towards Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET March 20 at Wells Fargo Heart. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a protection that has allowed a median of 119.41 factors per matchup.

Whereas not fairly a landslide, the competition between Sacramento and the Boston Celtics on Friday was nonetheless a fairly decisive one as Sacramento wrapped it up with a 107-96 win on the street. Amongst these main the cost for Sacramento was heart Richaun Holmes, who dropped a double-double on 25 factors and 11 rebounds along with three blocks.

In the meantime, the Sixers fought the nice combat of their additional time contest towards the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday however wound up with a much less-than-fascinating outcome, falling 109-105. The 76ers have been up 45-31 on the finish of the half however couldn’t maintain on to the lead. Energy ahead Tobias Harris (19 factors) and small ahead Danny Green (18 factors) have been the highest scorers for the Sixers.

The Kings are anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 7. They is likely to be price taking an opportunity on towards the unfold, nevertheless, as they’re at the moment on a two-recreation streak of ATS wins.

Sacramento’s victory lifted them to 17-24 whereas Philadelphia’s loss dropped them down to twenty-eight-13. We’ll see if Sacramento can repeat their current success or if the 76ers bounce again and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET The place: Wells Fargo Heart — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Heart — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports activities California

NBC Sports activities California On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive at no cost. Regional restrictions might apply.)

fuboTV (Strive at no cost. Regional restrictions might apply.) Comply with: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a strong 7-level favourite towards the Kings, in accordance with the newest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers have been proper according to the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 7-level unfold, and stayed proper there.

Over / Underneath: -109

Sequence Historical past

Philadelphia have gained six out of their final 11 video games towards Sacramento.