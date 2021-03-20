AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I – 20 March (Abu Dhabi). Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, and Karim Janat would be the greatest fantasy picks for this recreation.

Afghanistan will tackle Zimbabwe within the 3rd T20I match of the three-match T20I collection. All of the video games shall be performed on the Zayed Cricket Floor in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan have thumped their domination within the collection, and they’d wish to full a white-wash. Gurbaz, Ghani, and Janat have been good in batting, whereas Rashid Khan is on hearth in bowling. Zimbabwe has been struggling within the collection, and they’re going to play for respect.

Pitch Circumstances and Climate Particulars

The common 1st innings batting rating at this venue within the IPL 2020 video games performed right here was 161 runs.

Complete Video games Performed: 21; Bat 1st Received: 8; Bat 2nd Received: 13

We are able to anticipate clear climate all through the sport.

Possible XI for each side:-

Afghanistan – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Fareed Malik, Naveen ul Haq, Amir Hamza.

Zimbabwe – Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbani, Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Minetsa, Richard Ngarava.

Match Particulars

Three Match T20I Sequence

Match: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Third T20I Match

Date and Time: March 20, Saturday – 3:30 PM

Venue: Zayed Cricket Floor, Abu Dhabi.

The place to Watch: Fancode

High 4 Batting Order

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, and Mohammad Nabi.

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, and Sikandar Raza.

Dying Over Specialists

Afghanistan

Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan.

Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani and Donald Tiripano.

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Wicket-Keepers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz shall be our wicket-keeper on this recreation. Gurbaz has scored 428 T20I runs at a mean of 35.67, whereas his strike-rate has been 148.10. He has scored 96 runs on this collection.

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Batsmen

Asghar Afghan and Usman Ghani shall be our batsmen from Afghanistan. Afghan has scored 1293 T20I runs in his profession, whereas he scored an excellent half-century within the first T20I. Ghani has scored 465 T20I runs in his profession, and he’s an opener.

Tinashe One-on-one shall be our batsman from Zimbabwe. Kamunhukamwe is useful in managing credit, and he’s a gifted batsman.

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy All-Rounders

Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza shall be our all-rounders from Zimbabwe. Williams has scored 913 T20I runs at a mean of 23.41, whereas he has scalped 32 wickets in bowling. Raza has scored 479 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 12 wickets. Each of them are the lead all-rounders of the facet.

Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat shall be our all-rounders from Afghanistan. Nabi has scored 1394 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 71 wickets. He’s a T20 veteran and performs T20 cricket across the globe. Janat has scored 79 runs within the collection, whereas he has scalped three wickets in bowling.

AFG vs ZIM Fantasy Bowlers

From Afghanistan, the duo of Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq will make it into our group. Rashid has scalped 95 T20I wickets at an financial system of 6.22, whereas Naveen has 12 T20I scalps in seven video games. Each of them are good bowlers, whereas Rashid has a batting strike-rate of 129.71.

Blessing Muzarabani shall be our bowler from Zimbabwe. Muzarabani has scalped 17 T20I wickets in 11 video games, whereas he bowled brilliantly within the check collection as nicely.

Match Prediction: Afghanistan are the favourites to win this recreation.

High Names for the Captaincy Position:-

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan

High Names for the Vice-Captaincy Position:-

Each the captain’s choose + Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

