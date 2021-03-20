All of Us Are Dead is an upcoming South Korean collection based mostly on the zombie horror style. As everyone seems to be eagerly awaiting the All of Us Are Dead release date, we’re right here with all of the updates associated to the collection. Additionally learn the main points of the solid, crew and trailer for All of Us Are Dead season 1.

As talked about, All of Us Are Dead is an upcoming zombie horror collection written by Chun Sung-il. And the collection is directed by Lee Jae Gyoo who is thought for his work on Lure, King2Hearts and Intimate Strangers. There was no official announcement relating to the collection release date. However will probably be confirmed shortly.

(*1*)

All of Us Are Dead Season 1 – Plot & Forged

The plot of the All of Us Are Dead collection will revolve round a bunch of highschool college students who turn into trapped of their faculty when this zombie virus tears by way of the inhabitants. This zombie style shouldn’t be new in Korea, as they’d already given huge hits resembling Prepare to Busan is an instance of it.

And this new collection All of Us Are Dead is especially based mostly on the favored horror internet present and the collection is produced by JTBC Studios in collaboration with Movie Monster and premieres worldwide on the Netflix platform. Nevertheless, no particular date has been set for the release of the All of Us Dead internet collection.

The present’s creators will likely be saying its release date soon and it’s confirmed that will probably be streaming on Netflix in 2021. In accordance to sources, the collection could have a complete of 8 episodes and the runtime of every episode will likely be roughly 42 minutes. The principle solid of All of Us Are Dead are Yoo Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-Hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In-soo