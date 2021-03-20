Allu Arjun Talhaka  in Bhojpuri World

Fashionable Star Allu Arjun and dusky Siren Pooja Hegde starrer DJ aka Duvvada Jagannatham, was launched in a report variety of theatres in 2017 amidst large hype and promotion, and opened to unbelievable response. It was helmed by Harish Shankar, and it was a success on the field workplace. Now in keeping with the newest replace, Dj: Duvvada Jagannatham has created report in Bhojpuri World and Allu Arjun starrer movie which was aired on famous TV channel, obtained over39.83 lakh impressions. With this feat, DJ is now turned probably the most watched Bhojpuri movie on TV.

On the otherside, the dubbed model of DJ additionally has greater than 326 million views on Youtube. Made on a finances of Rs 50 Cr, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham earned Rs 77.60 Cr for its producers from the sale of worldwide theatrical rights. The film additionally earned Rs 72 cr for its distributors and recovered 92.54 % of their investments.

On the work entrance, Allu Arjun is presently working for upcoming motion drama Pushpa which has Bheeshma and Geetha Govindam fame Rashmika Mandanna in the feminine lead. The film Pusha, which is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya, is progressing on the brisk tempo underneath the route of Sukumar.