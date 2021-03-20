Allu Sirish beats Baahubali 2

(*2*)

Allu Sirish, the youthful son of mega producer Allu Aravind, has crushed SS Rajamouli’ directorial enterprise Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The dubbed Hindi film of Allu Sirish starrer ABCD as crushed the report of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2 as per the not too long ago launched BARC scores.

Allu Sirish starrer ABCD recorded a mean minute viewers (AMA) of 4016. On the opposite aspect, Baahubali 2 recorded an AMA of 3609. This has proved the craze of Allu Sirish in Hindi belt. Sllu Sirish who’s on the ninth cloud took to his microblogging web page wrote, “I’m so blissful to study that the Hindi film lovers loved watching the film ABCD. I didn’t count on this degree of viewership. Maybe it’s the enjoyable facet of the film ABCD that related with the Hindi viewers. I thank the audiences for his or her love and entertaining them might be a precedence for me as an actor.”

On the otherside, Allu Arjun starrer Sarrainodu recorded a mean minute viewers (AMA) of 4863.

The film ABCD is helmed by Sanjeev Reddy and collectively bankrolled by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy, Yash Rangineni. Rukshar Dhillon performed the feminine lead on this movie, which was launched in 2019.