Anthony Davis appeared to roll an imaginary blunt and move it to LeBron James throughout the Lakers’ win over LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

The presence of LeBron James ensures an prompt enhance to any workforce’s chemistry. He remembers handshakes with each participant he’s ever performed with or towards.

He additionally has a unusual facet to his demeanor on courtroom, which reveals itself in the better of instances. This incident with Anthony Davis throughout their win over the Hornets is simply one other addition to the checklist.

Who noticed this final evening? 😂 Throughout a timeout, Anthony Davis seems to roll an imaginary blunt and passes it to LeBron James, who puffs and passes it to Markieff Morris pic.twitter.com/b1lKPIijTQ — Lakers Day by day (@LakersDailyCom) March 19, 2021

AD and LeBron appear to have meshed like peanut butter and jelly with the remainder of this Lakers squad. This light-hearted second demonstrates simply how confident the entire group is.

Can the Lakers take the prime seed when Anthony Davis comes again?

Anthony Davis shall be lacking at the very least 3 extra weeks in the close to future with a calf damage. However this nonetheless leaves a sizeable chunk of the season for him to play himself into health for the playoffs.

The Lakers have picked up the tempo once more, successful 4 straight video games with Dennis Schroder again. They are going to be extremely touted to pursue the top-seeded Jazz for the the rest of the season.

With 32 video games left to go, the Jazz would need to choose up the latest defensive slack that they’ve proven. A top-seeded end could be the distinction between a first-round elimination and a Convention Finals look.

AD and LeBron stay the greatest duo in the league till confirmed in any other case. James Harden and Kevin Durant are coming for the crown, however the weight remains to be being carried by the Akron Hammer.