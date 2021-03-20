So far within the season, one of many surest bets you could possibly’ve made was LaMelo Ball for Rookie of the Year. It’s nonetheless a fairly positive guess. Ball clearly stays the favourite. However the hole, maybe, between Ball and everybody else is now not an ocean, as No. 1 total decide Anthony Edwards is no less than making it fascinating. On Thursday, Edwards continued his current tear by torching the Phoenix Suns for a profession-excessive 42 factors on 15-of-31 taking pictures as Minnesota pulled the 123-119 upset.

Edwards now owns the Minnesota franchise record for factors in a single recreation by a rookie (passing Zach LaVine’s 37 in 2015), and per ESPN Stats and Info, he’s the third-youngest participant in historical past to attain no less than 40 factors in a single recreation, trailing solely LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

As Ball has not solely put up terrific numbers however really impacted successful on a Charlotte Hornets group that’s at the moment within the playoffs, Edwards has been one of many league’s most inefficient scorers on the league’s worst group. However over his final 10 video games, Edwards is averaging 28 factors on 44 % taking pictures, and for the reason that All-Star break, a span of 5 video games, he’s placing up 30 factors an evening on 46 % taking pictures.

There isn’t a denying Edwards’ uncooked bodily instruments. He’s a freak athlete with a deadly first step. He’s a fearless downhill attacker, and his mixture of velocity and energy is completely elite. He’s already one of many angriest dunkers on this planet, and his nonetheless-questionable shot choice however, he can create a clear jumper for himself at will with fairly superior footwork and a pure really feel for house creation.

Perhaps greater than something, Edwards competes like hell. Popping out, there was some concern he might end up like a younger Andrew Wiggins, one other eye-popping athlete who by no means actually developed as a shooter or an environment friendly scorer and by no means appeared to, as they are saying, need the smoke. Edwards needs all of the smoke. He needs to hold the entire load. For higher or worse, he’s not going to fade into the background of a recreation, not to mention a franchise.

Edwards has now scored no less than 21 factors in eight of his final 9 video games. Final Sunday, he put what was, on the time, a profession-excessive 34 on the Blazers. Take a look at the primary two finishes on this bundle — one along with his off-hand, the following with some deft footwork, earlier than he simply navigates behind a display for one among his six 3-pointers.

Edwards now leads all rookies in scoring at 16.8 factors an evening, which has been a constant predictor for Rookie of the Year. However Ball, who put up 27 on Thursday in a loss to the Lakers, is true on his heels at 16 an evening, and Ball’s 45-38-80 taking pictures splits far outclass Edwards, who’s at 39 % from the sector, 32 % from 3 and 77 % from the free-throw line total.

And once more, Ball is successful. Rookie of the Year is most undoubtedly his because it stands. But when Edwards retains enjoying like this, and Ball falls off some, who is aware of what might occur. There’s loads of season to go.