The third and ultimate T20 match of the three-match T20 sequence between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe was performed on the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. On the idea of his sensible efficiency, he gained this match by a margin of 20 runs and with the win of this match, the Afghanistan crew has named this sequence 3-0.

Afghanistan gained by stormy innings of Najibullah Jadran

The crew gained the toss of this match and determined to bat first. Batting first, Afghanistan’s crew scored 183 runs within the lack of 7 wickets within the prescribed 20 overs. Najibullah Jadran performed a stormy innings of 72 runs from 35 balls for the crew. On the similar time Usman Ghani scored 39 runs for the crew.

Zimbabwe made solely 136 runs

In response, the Zimbabwean crew, chasing the goal, may solely rating 136 runs on the lack of 5 wickets within the prescribed 20 overs. Sikander Raza performed the very best innings of 41 runs for 29 balls for Zimbabwe. On the similar time, Ryan Brull performed an innings of 39 runs for 31 balls. Karim Janat bowled brilliantly for Afghanistan, taking a complete of two wickets for simply 34 runs in his 4 overs bowling.

Asghar Afghan broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record

Together with profitable this match, Afghanistan crew captain Asghar Afghan has damaged the record of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Really, Asghar has come at number-1 when it comes to victory underneath his captaincy within the Afghan T20.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni captained a complete of 72 T20 matches for India, through which he gained 41 matches. Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has gained 42 out of 52 matches defeating Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

With this, Asghar has additionally turn into the captain to win the most matches in Afghan T20 worldwide cricket. This participant can be recognized for his wonderful batting in addition to his good captaincy.