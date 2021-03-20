Are you an enormous fan of K-pop? We’re too, and simply because we like to see girls being profitable, we’d thought it might be nice to rejoice all probably the most iconic girl groups which are completely crushing it within the K-pop trade proper now. If you wish to do a deeper dive into K-pop, learn on to seek out some nice music, and who is aware of? You might even discover your new bias because of us.

Blackpink

In fact, there’s no higher K-pop girl group to kick off this checklist than Blackpink themselves, who’re definitely probably the most profitable & well-known present girl group in K-pop. Even if you happen to’re not a fan of Korean music, we’re certain you’ve in all probability heard their names someway someway by now. The iconic ladies, Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, have managed to set information and seize hearts all around the world.

Presently, Blackpink is the best charting Korean feminine act on the Billboard Sizzling 100, and made historical past by being the primary ever Korean girl group to promote over 1 million copies of their album. Their music movies for singles “Kill This Love” & “How You Like That” each set information for highest considered music movies throughout the first day of launch and “How You Like That” even broke three and set two Guinness World Information. Spectacular!

Total, it’s protected to say if you happen to’re not already a fan of these 4 gorgeous & proficient ladies, then what are you ready for? All it takes might be only one music video of theirs, and also you’ll quickly be hooked by their spectacular skills and beautiful appears. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Loona

This K-pop girl group is unquestionably lots larger than Blackpink, consisting of a whopping twelve members, however we guarantee you every one among them is equally memorable & proficient. The group was first launched by releasing a pre-debut mission all the best way again in 2016, and every of the twelve members had been slowly launched over a interval of eighteen lengthy months, resulting in their official debut.

Since then, Loona has achieved tons of success and love from adoring followers from all around the world. Their official debut as an entire group was by means of the album [++] and even launched a full album final 12 months titled [12:00]. Their single “Star” made them the second ever K-pop girl group to enter the Billboard Mainstream Prime 40 charts.

Crimson Velvet

In the event you’re on the lookout for a brand new K-pop girl group to start out listening to, we positively advocate you give Crimson Velvet a attempt. Crimson Velvet consists of a 4 member line-up which embody the gorgeous beauties Pleasure, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Yeri. The type of music that these ladies create vary from genres corresponding to pop, 90s-style R&B, ballad, and jazz.

A few of their accomplishments embody getting the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Award for Greatest Feminine Group, profitable the Korean Music Awards in 2018 for Greatest Pop Music for his or her hit single “Crimson Taste”, and even grew to become the second K-pop group to win a Daesang, or a Grand Prize, for each launch in a trilogy album by the 12 months 2020.

Whereas not as huge because the final two K-pop girl groups we’ve talked about beforehand, they’re slowly getting there and making their method up the charts. As of February 2020, Crimson Velvet was truly the fifth hottest K-pop artist worldwide on Spotify. Give these ladies a attempt to we’re certain you’ll quickly be an enormous fan!

—

What different K-pop girl groups would you add to this checklist? Are you an enormous fan of the groups that we talked about on this checklist? Tell us your opinions & ideas within the feedback.