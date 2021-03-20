Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Yours: How to watch live stream, Date, battle time, odds, TV Channels and extra

The undefeated Beterbiev might be placing his unified mild heavyweight titles on the road Saturday in Moscow.

One in all boxing’s greatest knockout artists is prepared to ship his newest hit. WBC/IBF unified mild heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev places his titles on the road towards Adam Deines on Saturday on the Megasport Area in Moscow. Welterweights Alexander Besputin and Maximiliano Ricardo Veron will conflict within the co-feature.

Beterbiev vs. your battle date, begin time



Date : Saturday, March 20

Protection : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Beterbiev vs. Deines occasion (approx): 9:30 p.m. GMT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Beterbiev and Deines are anticipated to make their ring walks at roughly 9:30 p.m. GMT/4:30 p.m. ET, though that will depend on the size of the sooner bouts.

Beterbiev vs. your TV channel, live stream

TV / Stream (US): ESPN/ESPN+

Beterbiev and Deines may have their mild heavyweight title unification tilt live on ESPN, whereas the occasion may be live-streamed on ESPN+.

Artur Beterbiev report and bio

Nationality: Russian

Born: January 21, 1985

Peak: 5’11 1/2″

Attain: 73 inches

Complete fights: 15

File: 15-0 with 15 knockouts

Adam your report and bio

Nationality: German

Age: 30

Peak: 5’11”

Attain: 71 1/2 inches

Complete fights: 21

File: 19-1-1 with 10 knockouts

Artur Beterbiev vs Adam Deines preview

When is Beterbiev vs Deines?

Artur Beterbiev will battle Adam Deines on Saturday twentieth March 2021 at Khodynka Ice Palace in Moscow.

The battle will happen over 12 rounds within the Gentle Heavyweight division, which implies the burden restrict might be 175 kilos (12.5 stone or 79.4 KG).

The undercard is ready to characteristic the conflict of Besputin vs Veron.

Beterbiev vs your stats

Artur Beterbiev steps into the ring with an undefeated report of 15 wins, zero loses and 0 attracts, 15 of these wins coming by the best way of knock out.

Adam Deines will make his approach to the ring with a report of 19 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, with 10 of these wins by knockout.

The stats counsel Beterbiev has an enormous energy benefit over Deines, boosting at 100% knock-out proportion over Deines’ 53%.

Artur Beterbiev is the older man by 6 years, at 36 years outdated.

Beterbiev has a peak benefit of 1 inch over Deines.

Each Artur Beterbiev & Adam Deines battle out of an orthodox stance.

Beterbiev is arguably the much less skilled fighter, having had 6 much less fights, and made his debut in 2013, 1 12 months and eight months sooner than Deines, whose first skilled battle was in 2015. He has fought 55 much less skilled rounds, 62 to Deines’ 117.

Artur Beterbiev goes into the battle ranked number one by the RING at mild heavyweight.

Adam Deines is presently ranked quantity 5 by the IBF within the 175lb division.

Beterbiev vs your kind

Beterbiev stays undefeated as knowledgeable, stopping 5 of his current opponents.

In his final battle, he gained towards Oleksandr Gvozdyk on 18th October 2019 by technical knockout within the tenth spherical of their WBC World Gentle heavyweight and IBF World Gentle heavyweight championship battle at Liacouras Middle, Philadelphia, United States.

Earlier to that, he had gained towards Radivoje Kalajdzic on 4th Could 2019 by knockout within the fifth spherical of their IBF World Gentle heavyweight championship battle at Stockton Area, California.

Exercise verify

Beterbiev’s final 5 fights have come over a interval of 4 years, 2 months and 23 days, which means he has been combating on common each 10 months and 5 days. In these fights, he fought a complete of 32 rounds, which means that they’ve lasted 6.4 rounds on common.

What are the chances on Beterbiev vs Deines?

Artur Beterbiev is presently 1/50 (-4999) to win the bout outright, whereas you will get 10/1 (+1000) on Adam Deines in the event you fancy the huge upset.

Beterbiev vs. your battle odds

-3300 Artur Beterbiev

+900 Adam yours

