On Friday night, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens spent a lot of his pre-recreation press convention reiterating his dedication to the staff and making it clear that he was not leaving to take the Indiana University job. When he sat again down to speak to reporters a number of hours later, the temper was not so jovial.

After battling again from a 15-level deficit to briefly take the lead within the fourth quarter, the Celtics fell aside down the stretch and misplaced to the Sacramento Kings, 107-96. This was their third straight loss, and fourth in 5 video games for the reason that All-Star break. Consequently, they’re now again beneath .500 at 20-21, and clinging to the eighth spot within the Japanese Convention.

Stevens, unsurprisingly, was not happy with the consequence, or the latest pattern. He mentioned he believes in his group, however needs them to be extra resilient and engaged with one another.

“I believe we should be extra engaged in one another,” Stevens said. “I believe that groups are fragile issues, guys try — they usually’re all actually good guys… I can’t say sufficient good issues about [the players]. That’s why I consider it’s there. That’s why I believe our ceiling’s higher than we performed — as a result of I consider in who we have now. However we’ve gotta do it collectively. That’s the underside line.”

“Enjoyable usually follows successful,” Stevens continued. “However what comes first: Successful or doing arduous stuff?”

This has been a tough and disjointed season for the Celtics, who’ve been shorthanded just about all the method. The fixed shuffling of rotations and roles has undoubtedly made it tough to search out and keep a rhythm, and that’s been apparent of their play and the outcomes.

However the exterior components don’t utterly excuse a few of their struggles. There’s a ton of excessive-finish expertise on this staff — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown made them certainly one of solely six groups with a number of All-Stars — and Stevens famous that their ceiling remains to be fairly excessive. Sadly, the ground can also be fairly low.

A few of that’s on the gamers and training employees to determine. We’ve already seen Stevens’ quotes, and the gamers had their say after the sport as properly. “I haven’t performed an excellent job of main this staff,” Brown mentioned. “I lose sleep due to that.” Kemba Walker added, “On the finish of the day, we’ve gotta come collectively, man. … Folks gotta sacrifice sure issues. We’ve gotta put our delight to the aspect and determine it out.”

There’s additionally an onus on president Danny Ainge to make some changes on the commerce deadline on March 25. A few of his peripheral strikes over the previous few years haven’t labored out, and consequently the Celtics’ supporting solid is inconsistent and ailing-suited to go with the celebs’ greatest abilities. They’ve a large commerce exception by way of the Gordon Hayward saga, and including a further scoring and taking pictures menace on the wing would go a great distance in direction of fixing a few of the Celtics’ woes.

If Ainge could make one thing occur within the commerce market, or the gamers presently within the locker room modify and determine issues out internally, maybe the Celtics may nonetheless make some noise within the East. But when they keep on their present trajectory, it’s arduous to see that occuring.