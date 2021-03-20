Brighton 3-0 Newcastle: Graham Potter's side boost Premier League survival hopes

Brighton boosted their hopes of Premier League survival by cruising to an emphatic 3-0 victory over relegation rivals Newcastle.

The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes and acquired their reward on the stroke of half-time when Leandro Trossard’s curled effort discovered the underside nook.

After the break, Ryan Fraser struck the woodwork for the guests however two minutes later they have been additional behind as Danny Welbeck’s strike doubled Graham Potter’s aspect’s benefit.

Neal Maupay rounded off an excellent night for Brighton, additional deepening Newcastle’s issues.

The stress is firmly on Toon boss Steve Bruce with simply 9 video games remaining within the marketing campaign. His aspect sit simply two factors above the relegation locations, albeit with a recreation in hand on 18th-positioned Fulham, who misplaced to Leeds on Friday night.

In the meantime, victory makes the desk higher studying for Brighton, who transfer six factors away from the drop zone.

How the Premier League desk stands…

Picture:

Premier League desk



How Brighton pulled six factors away from the drop zone…

Picture:

Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring the opening purpose for Brighton



Brighton began brightly and Jakub Moder compelled Martin Dubravka right into a low save at his close to publish contained in the opening 5 minutes.

After half-hour, the hosts have been dominating possession and had had 5 photographs, together with two heading in the right direction, with Newcastle but to check Robert Sanchez within the house purpose.

Newcastle needed to wait till the thirty seventh minute for his or her first alternative when Isaac Hayden headed large on the far publish.

Participant scores Brighton: Sanchez (6), Veltman (7), Dunk (7), White (6), Moder (8), Bissouma (8), Lallana (7), Trossard (8), Gross (8), Welbeck (8), Maupay (8). Subs: Zeqiri (n / a), Propper (n / a). Newcastle: Dubravka (5), Manquillo (6), Lascelles (6), Clark (5), Dummett (5), Hayden (6), Shelvey (5), Almiron (5), Willock (6), Fraser (6), Joelinton (5). Subs: Hendrick (6), Murphy (6), Longstaff (n/a). Man of the match: Danny Welbeck.

Moments later, Maupay had an excellent alternative on the different finish after being picked out by Trossard’s in the reduction of, however his shot was blocked by Ciaran Clark.

Issues acquired worse for Newcastle simply earlier than the half-time break, when Hayden was harm in an unintended collision with Yves Bissouma, and he needed to be carried off on a stretcher.

Moments later, Brighton took the lead, having dominated all through the primary half, with Trossard choosing up the ball on the sting of the field earlier than turning and curling it into the underside-proper nook.

Group information Brighton supervisor Graham Potter made one change from the workforce which beat Southampton final Sunday. Dan Burn was on the bench after being substituted with a hamstring drawback in that recreation, with Jakub Moder coming into the beginning line-up.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce made two adjustments from the draw with Aston Villa, with Miguel Almiron and Javier Manquillo returning. Emil Krafth and Dwight Gayle dropped out, with the previous not included within the matchday squad.

Newcastle created their first significant alternative at the beginning of the second half when Miguel Almiron launched Fraser in area on the left, and the Scotland worldwide curled the ball in the direction of the far nook, just for it to strike the upright.

Nonetheless, Potter’s males responded instantly, with Welbeck doubling their benefit. The ahead minimize inside onto his proper foot earlier than curling the ball past the dive of Dubravka and into the again of the online from 20 yards.

Within the 68th minute, Brighton made positive of the factors when Pascal Gross crossed for Maupay, who volleyed the ball into the online to finish a run of 9 video games and not using a purpose.

Souness: Newcastle have been passive

Sky Sports activities’ Graeme Souness:

“While you lose, you wish to be taking part in as quickly as doable, however they [Newcastle] have gotten two weeks to get again on the horse and search for a win.

“They regarded a sorry group tonight, from begin to end. For me, they have been passive all through, they regarded like a workforce accepting their lot.

“That’s not an excellent signal, that doesn’t bode properly for the long run.

“They’re nonetheless in an amazing place, you wouldn’t wish to be swapping with Fulham, however them, they should get some momentum going from someplace, some perception, some fireplace of their bellies.

“They should discover some fireplace. A little bit of aggression, not accepting folks scoring simple targets towards you, not accepting that going 1-0 behind means it’s over.”

Merson: Newcastle followers should be lifelike

Talking on Soccer Saturday earlier within the day, Sky Sports activities‘ Paul Merson stated Newcastle followers could have to decrease their expectations and settle for the present limitations on the membership.















1:54



Paul Merson says Newcastle followers could have to decrease their expectations and settle for the present limitations on the membership



What the managers stated…

Brighton boss Graham Potter: “Actually happy, the efficiency was improbable. The gamers have been courageous from the beginning and have been sensible.

“I assumed we have been the dominant workforce within the recreation and deserved to win. General, we performed properly, we confirmed a very good angle, good braveness, and I’m delighted for the gamers.

“They’ve needed to endure, so it’s good to get three factors off that efficiency.”















3:23



Brighton boss Graham Potter says his aspect confirmed braveness and an amazing angle throughout their win over Newcastle



Newcastle boss Steve Bruce: “Definitely was powerful, we have been merely crushed by a much better workforce on the night time. It was a really tough night for us, we’ve to simply accept it, and take accountability for it, as a result of at occasions it was a bit of bit too simple for Brighton. Take nothing away from our opponents, they have been higher in each division.

“With out the ball and with it, it was a giant drawback. We stored surrendering possession again to them, and everyone knows they’re a really respectable soccer workforce, and we didn’t do sufficient with out the ball both. When that occurs, it turns into a really tough night for you.

“We wanted to get to half-time and didn’t fairly get there. On the night time we have been properly crushed by the much better workforce on the night time.”















4:24



Steve Bruce was disillusioned with Newcastle’s efficiency towards Brighton and stated they have been crushed by a workforce that have been higher than his aspect in each division



Man of the match – Danny Welbeck

Efan Ekoku on co-commentary for Sky Sports activities:

“There have been some good performances from Brighton, however for me, Danny Welbeck was the true distinction maker. He not solely grabbed a purpose however produced a prime-class, all-spherical efficiency.

“He was all the time a risk going ahead. His hyperlink-up play was additionally very good, alongside scoring a fantastic purpose.”

Opta stats – Brighton on the double towards Newcastle

Picture:

Neal Maupay (proper) celebrates with Danny Welbeck (left) and Jakub Moder after scoring Brighton’s third



Brighton have crushed Newcastle house and away in a league season for the primary time since 1978-79 (Within the second tier).

Brighton have performed extra Premier League video games towards Newcastle (8) with out ever dropping than towards every other opponent within the competitors (W4 D4).

Brighton have received two of their final 5 Premier League house video games (D1 L2), as many as of their earlier 23 within the competitors on the Amex. They’ve already picked up extra league victories on the Amex Stadium in 2021 (2) than they did in the entire of 2020 (1).

Newcastle have scored only one purpose of their eight Premier League conferences with Brighton – solely Sheffield United have confronted a aspect extra typically whereas netting as few as one purpose within the competitors (1 purpose in 10 video games vs Man Metropolis).

Newcastle have received simply one in every of their final 10 Premier League away video games (D1 L8), failing to attain in seven of these matches.

What’s subsequent?

Following the worldwide break, Brighton journey to Manchester United on Sunday, April 4 at 7.30pm. In the meantime, Newcastle host Tottenham at St James’ Park on the identical day, Kick-off at 2.05pm, reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League.