46′ The second half is beneath means!
Each groups have had a couple of extra probabilities to attain, however haven’t taken their alternatives, so this sport may go both means for the time being.
A brace from Benzema sees Real Madrid lead 2-1 on the break over Celta Vigo, who pulled one again simply earlier than the break by way of Mina. The primary aim got here after pretty imaginative and prescient from Kroos to identify Benzema in area and he supplied an excellent end. The second was additionally created by Kroos, however this time after good stress within the last third to win the ball again and Benzema as soon as once more coolly transformed. Nonetheless, the guests let their guard down and Mina headed house a Suarez free-kick to make it 2-1.
45′ HALF-TIME: REAL MADRID 2-1 CELTA VIGO
44′ Madrid shall be comfortable to enter the break with a 2-1 lead, as Celta are pushing ahead in quest of one other aim. The guests simply stepped off the tempo for a couple of minutes and allowed the hosts in. Suarez virtually finds Nolito in behind, however his cross was barely too far in entrance of his teammate and the possibility goes away.
42′ There’s not lengthy left to play earlier than the tip of the primary half, can Celta discover an equaliser earlier than the half-time whistle?
40′ Suarez delivered a beautiful free-kick into the penalty space, straight onto the top of Mina and because of some very poor marking by Madrid, he was in a position to head house.
40′ GOAL! Mina has pulled one again for Celta, it’s 2-1! It comes from a free-kick which Suarez whips into the penalty space and Madrid attempt to play a excessive line and catch gamers offside, however Mina occasions his run completely and is totally unmarked to move the ball into the far nook of the web.
39′ Kroos is booked for a deliberate foul on Aspas because the striker raced ahead on the counter and the Real midfielder pulled him again.
37′ Madrid have sat again barely since doubling their lead, permitting Celta to see extra of the ball of their half. Nonetheless, they’re but to actually check Courtois within the Madrid aim.
35′ Real Madrid haven’t misplaced of their final six visits to Celta Vigo in LaLiga, profitable 5 of them (D1), whereas they’ve scored a minimum of three targets in every of their 5 wins on this streak.
33′ Respectable effort! Martin with cross into the field from the proper wing and Mendez meets it, however his header is effectively saved by Courtois.
32′ We’re previous the half an hour mark now between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid and it’s Real who lead 2-0 because of a brace from Benzema.
30′ It was nice stress by Madrid to chase the ball down and Kroos took benefit of some sloppy play on the again, to win it off Tapia after which have the imaginative and prescient to flick it to Benzema, who supplied the end.
30′ GOAL! Benzema makes it 2-0 to Real Madrid! It comes after Celta attempt to play it out from the again, however lose it on the sting of their very own field and Madrid capitalise. Kroos nicks it off Tapia after which flicks it to Benzema, who turns and fires it into the underside left-hand nook of the web.
28′ The guests are dominating the sport for the time being, with Celta struggling to get on the ball and are having to defend deep inside their very own half.
26′ CHANCE! Vinicius ought to make it 2-0! The ball finds Benzema down the proper and the striker will get to the byline after which whips a cross into the six-yard field, which appears to catch everybody unexpectedly, together with Vinicius on the far submit. The striker doesn’t have time to react and it simply hits him on the top and goes huge.
25′ Tapia is the primary Celta participant to be booked, after he pulls the shirt of Vazquez and stops the defender in his tracks.
23′ CHANCE! Celta with an excellent alternative to equalise! It comes from a deep free-kick, which is whipped into the penalty space by Suarez and is met by the top of Mina. The striker tries to search out the highest proper-hand nook of the web. Nonetheless, it has barely an excessive amount of on it and flies simply over the crossbar.
22′ The primary yellow card of the sport is proven to Vinicius for his late sliding problem on Tapia midway into the Madrid half. The striker acquired nowhere close to the ball.
20′ Kroos picked out Benzema completely within the field, sliding it by way of for the striker and he did the remaining with a advantageous end. The midfielder has been glorious thus far at present, concerned in every part going ahead for Madrid.
20′ GOAL! Real Madrid take the lead, Benzema fires them forward and makes it 1-0! They work it very well, switching play rapidly to Kroos, who then dribbles previous a few gamers, earlier than discovering Benzema, who simply stays onside. The striker then turns and curls the ball into the underside proper-hand nook of the web. Pretty transfer and end.
17′ Good run! Real catch Celta out on the counter and Benzema lays it off to Vinicius, who sprints ahead and takes on a few defenders, entering into the ultimate third, however ultimately will get the ball caught beneath his toes and the hosts clear the hazard.
15′ The tempo of the sport is kind of sluggish for the time being, with neither crew actually pushing for the opening aim. The Benzema likelihood continues to be the perfect alternative that now we have seen thus far.
13′ Celta are having fun with extra of the possession now, they’ve Real penned inside their very own half and the guests have everybody again behind the ball defending.
11′ Celta Vigo haven’t gained any of their final 13 matches towards Real Madrid in LaLiga (D2 L11), since a 2-0 win in Could 2014 beneath Luis Enrique.
9′ CHANCE! Real win a nook and it’s half cleared, however solely to Benzema who’s unmarked on the again submit and the striker fires an effort in the direction of aim. Nonetheless, Mallo will get throughout brilliantly and makes a superb block to ship it out of play for a nook.
7′ Good transfer by Celta! They handle to work the ball effectively down the proper wing and Mendez finally ends up firing a low shot in the direction of aim. Nonetheless, his effort is weak and Courtois simply gathers.
5′ Blocked! Villar comes out of his aim to try to clear a protracted ball excessive of the Celta defence, however he and his defenders get combined up and Vinicius finally ends up sneaking in to it first. Fortunately, the angle is simply too tight for a shot, so he performs it again to Benzema, who goes for aim, however it’s effectively blocked.
3′ It’s Real with all the early possession right here, they’re preserving the ball effectively in midfield and the hosts have barely touched it thus far. Nothing into the ultimate third simply but.
The groups are out on the pitch and kick off is just some minutes away, keep tuned for all of the match motion!
In the meantime Celta have made two adjustments to this beginning XI, with Comesana and Caricol lacking out they usually have been changed by Mallo and Martin.
Zinedine Zidane has been compelled to make one change from the facet that beat Atalanta within the Champions League in midweek, as Sergio Ramos misses out as a result of harm. Casemiro comes into the beginning line-up.
CELTA VIGO SUBS: Joseph Aidoo, Miguel Baeza, Facundo Ferreyra, Fran Beltran, David Junca, Jose Manuel Fontan, Patrick Sequeira, Kevin Vazquez, Augusto Solari.
CELTA VIGO (4-1-3-2): Ivan Villar; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Aaron Martin; Renato Tapia; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina.
REAL MADRID SUBS: Hugo Duro, Andriy Lunin, Marcelo, Eder Militao, Isco, Diego Altube, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo.
REAL MADRID (4-3-1-2): Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Luka Modric; Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.
In the meantime Celta are tenth, however they’re unbeaten of their final three video games, choosing up 5 factors within the course of they usually drew 0-0 with Athletic Membership final outing. The 2 sides solely met at first of January and Madrid ran out 2-0 victors on that event.
Madrid are unbeaten in LaLiga because the begin of February, choosing up 5 wins and two attracts to maneuver them as much as third within the desk, simply two factors behind Barcelona and 6 off Atletico on the high. Nonetheless, they’ve Karim Benzema to thank for his or her 2-1 victory over Elche final outing, as they got here from behind to win and the striker scored a 91st minute winner.
Hiya and welcome to our LIVE match commentary of LaLiga conflict between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid.
48′ There are a couple of gamers getting warmed up on the sidelines for each groups, however no adjustments but. Celta with the early stress within the second half.