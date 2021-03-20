Charlotte Flair is now not listed on WrestleMania 37 promotional graphics.

The previous WWE Uncooked Ladies’s Champion had been featured on the graphics alongside different high expertise. She was final seen on the graphics this previous Thursday to advertise WrestleMania tickets occurring sale.

#WrestleMania is again in enterprise. Use presale code TWEETS proper now to get your 🎟 at: https://t.co/wKcN7wtj0H pic.twitter.com/PiDjL1np2z — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

So as to add to this, WWE had numerous wrestlers tweet out graphics to advertise tickets occurring sale. It must be famous that Flair was not changed by another Famous person on the brand new graphics.

Belief me once I say you’re not going to wish to miss out on the largest 2-night time occasion of the 12 months WRESTLEMANIA! Get your tickets NOW!https://t.co/mLV8eidXW0#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/oLTurKzlsH — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 19, 2021

Flair tweeted a graphic for the pre-sale that featured nobody however herself.

Be the primary to get your tickets to WWE’s largest occasion of the 12 months, WrestleMania! Use presale code: QUEEN pic.twitter.com/69EQE09aij — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 18, 2021

The highest WWE star has not been formally booked for a match at Mania, however she was rumored to problem Asuka for the Uncooked Ladies’s Title. Flair didn’t seem on Monday’s Uncooked, however two weeks in the past, she continued the storyline in a promo on the purple model. There was no trace at who might problem Asuka on this week’s present, which featured Asuka making her return to motion after struggling a concussion.

Initially, Flair had been in a feud with Lacey Evans and Ric Flair, however when Evans turned pregnant these plans needed to be dropped. Even Flair went on record by stating the storyline didn’t make sense.

To make issues much more fascinating, Rhea Ripley is scheduled to make her official Uncooked debut this coming Monday night time, which is the put up-Fastlane episode. There’s lots of hypothesis that Ripley will likely be changing Flair at WrestleMania, however nothing has been confirmed simply but.