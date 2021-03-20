The Cleveland Browns have been arguably the greatest winner in Free Agency. After having addressed their holes on the defensive facet of the ball, they appear primed for a severe Tremendous Bowl run in 2021.

was selecting free company winners and I landed on the Browns, Jets, and Washington…. 2021 is wild. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 18, 2021

Andrew Berry proved as soon as once more to be one of the finest GM’s in the league. In his first yr, Berry fully revamped the 2019 Browns that went 7-9, to a squad that went 11-5. The Browns had 10 completely different HC’s since the change of the millennial. Berry got here in and his first rent was new HC Kevin Stefanski, who went on to win Coach of the 12 months.

The story in 2021 was no completely different. The Browns have been let down on the defensive facet of the ball final season. And Andrew Berry acquired a haul of gamers to plug most of their holes on the defensive facet. With 9 draft picks in the 2021 draft, the Browns will likely be severe contenders in the AFC. With that mentioned, listed below are the grades for the Browns signings:

Andre Berry to all The AFC North Offenses after this newest FA Class….Deliver It!!! 😂 #Browns pic.twitter.com/gwmuzMjR7v — BrownsTherapy (@BrownsTherapy) March 19, 2021

John Johnson III (S)

Browns, S John Johnson III comply with three-year, $33.75 million deal. (through @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/oRuUMis6wp — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2021

Aside from Ronnie Harrison, the Browns’ security unit was horrific. After dropping 2020 second-round draft choose Grant Delpit early in pre-season, depth at the place was shallow and it confirmed throughout the 2020 season

The Addition of Johnson will do wonders for the Browns’ secondary. Johnson was the on-field shot caller for the Rams, which have been the No. 1 defence in 2020. John Johnson is one of the most full safeties in the NFL. Regardless that his interception numbers aren’t nice, Johnson is a drive in the run recreation and acquired 31 stops in 2020 to show it.

His addition can even enable defensive coordinator Joe Woods to completely decide to his 4-5-2 defence which is able to make use of a 3rd security reasonably than a 3rd linebacker. Johnson declined more cash to come back to the Browns in 2020 and will certainly be an on the spot fan favorite for the dawg pound.

Browns safeties earned the worst cumulative grade in the league final season at 48.2 John Johnson III: 85.3 PFF Grade in 2020 (third) pic.twitter.com/jFVHUn1lQ8 – PFF (@PFF) March 15, 2021

FREE AGENCY GRADE: A+

Takkarist McKinley (Edge)

#Browns reportedly signing DE Takkarist McKinley to a 1-year, $4 million deal https://t.co/lYpNLDOBKx — Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) March 16, 2021

The Browns wanted somebody to pair together with Myles Garrett at the different finish of the line. Whereas Takk is probably not the full reply, he’s a strong No. 3 choice to rotate in on the edge with some upside to enhance in a brand new scenario.

McKinley was a first-round draft choose in 2020 for the Falcons however by no means appeared to stay as much as his potential. Regardless, he earned pass-rushing grades of 65+ in all 3 seasons as a Falcon. Having been signed to solely a 1-year deal, Takk will likely be a low-risk excessive reward transfer for the Browns who might have a look at different edge rushers in the market.

FREE AGENCY GRADE: B-

Troy Hill (CB)

Troy Hill was the 2nd participant of the Rams secondary to take his abilities to Cleveland. The Browns had an elite nook in Denzel Ward however have been very weak at slot nook. Nevertheless, with Grasping Williams out for the entire 2020 season, the Browns Cornerback unit was exploited by different groups, ending the season as the 23rd finest cross defence.

Troy Hill could have been overshadowed by teammate and All-Professional Jalen Ramsey. However Hill was a stud in 2020. The dynamic 29-year-old intercepted 3 passes, scored 3 touchdowns, and allowed solely 6.8 yards per goal as a slot nook. Hill has been constant over the years, rating eighth amongst certified corners permitting a passer ranking of simply 61.3 on throws into his protection in 2019.

With a deal that may value solely $6M throughout 4 years in opposition to the cap, the Browns acquired one of the greatest steals in free company. Hill will likely be a giant assist for prime cowl man Denzel Ward in 2021

FREE AGENCY GRADE: A

Rashard Higgins (WR)

Rashard Higgins is re-signing with the Browns on a one-year deal, per @RapSheet Higgins: 73.4 PFF Grade in 2020 (forty sixth) pic.twitter.com/0vAq5jnSr0 – PFF (@PFF) March 18, 2021

Rashard Higgins confirmed out to be one of QB Baker Mayfield favorite targets after Odell Beckham Jr. went down. The Cleveland Browns resigned Higgins, who had 37 passes for a career-high 599 yards and 4 scores in 2020. Higgins ended the yr with an total grade of (73.4).

He finds methods to get open and appears to be a powerful No. 3 possibility in the passing recreation at worst. Bringing him again for $2.4 million in 2021 qualifies as nice worth for the Cleveland Browns. Together with Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham, the Browns will boast of the elite broad receiver cores in 2021

FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

Anthony Walker (ILB)

#Browns and LB Anthony Walker agreed to a 1 yr 3.5M deal. pic.twitter.com/p8EGNGWj2V — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) March 19, 2021

The linebacker place was one other space of concern for the Browns defence in 2020. One want that they addressed by signing former Indianapolis Colt Anthony Walker

Anthony Walker doesn’t possess the vary or protection capability of former Colts teammate Darius Leonard. However Walker is a wonderful run defender and succesful linebacker who has began 46 video games over the previous three seasons and averaged 107 complete tackles a season over that span.

The addition of Walker won’t single-handedly revolutionize the linebacker unit for the Cleveland Browns. However at solely $3.5M in opposition to the cap, Walker will likely be an incredible worth for cash addition for the Browns.

FREE AGENCY GRADE: B

– Sheldrick Redwine — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) March 15, 2021

The Cleveland Browns stamped their authority over the league in 2020. And now with a bolstered defence to assist stars like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, it gained’t be a shock to see the Browns make a deep playoff run in 2021.

