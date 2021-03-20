Daniel Bryan listed as 2021 Hall of Fame inductee on WWE Network. The former WWE Champion is at the moment scheduled to face Roman Reigns at Fastlane.

Daniel Bryan has received every thing there may be to win at WWE. He’s a two time Grand Slam Champion, reaching the feat underneath each the previous and new format. Together with the now defunct World Heavyweight Champion, Bryan has received each WWE title on provide for his or her male expertise since his debut apart from the 24/7 and Common Championship.

We don’t know if and when he’ll go after R-Reality’s prized possesion however he has his sights set on Roman Reigns’ crown as the highest champion on SmackDown. The two will face one another for the Common title on Fastlane this Sunday. Even when he does lose although, it is going to hardly influence his legacy.

Daniel Bryan listed as 2021 Hall of Fame inductee on WWE Network

Bryan is destined to in the future enter the WWE Hall of Fame as the headlining act of his class. He has all of the credentials for one and as soon as he hangs up his boots for good, there’s a spot ready for him among the many enterprise’ elites. Nevertheless, it seems that the WWE already see him as deserving of that honor.

WWE Network lists Daniel Bryan as “2021 Hall of Fame Inductee”. pic.twitter.com/2o0ZMfVZhe — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) March 20, 2021

The WWE community is transferring over to NBCU’s Peacock however the community remains to be working. On Bryan’s itemizing within the community, he has been recognized as “WWE 2021 Hall of Fame inductee”.

There was no announcement relating to his induction thus far and it’s lilkely an error on the community’s half than a spoiler. In the meanwhile nevertheless, there isn’t any phrase on the matter.

