The five-match T20 sequence being performed between India and England is 2–2 after the first 4 matches. The decisive match of this T20 sequence is to be performed right now at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Saturday 20 March, whichever team will win this match, that team will even title the sequence by a margin of 3-2. Cricket followers expect this match to be thrilling.

Each groups have gained equal 9–9 matches.

A complete of 18 T20 matches have been performed between India and England to this point, in which each groups have gained 9–9 matches. Each these groups can have an opportunity to win their tenth in opposition to one another in this match.

At the similar time, a complete of 4 matches have been performed between these two groups at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, in which each England and India have gained 2–2 matches. On this floor, each groups can have an opportunity to win their third in opposition to one another.

Pitch report

(*1*)

It was seen in the fourth T20 match that this pitch was good for batting, no matter batsman was spending a while on this wicket, he was discovering it very simple to play pictures on this pitch. In such a state of affairs, the remaining T20 match of the sequence is predicted to be a excessive scoring match.

Initially, the quick bowlers can get good assist from this pitch. Nevertheless, the spinners haven’t acquired any particular assist in this sequence to this point. Dew can also be approaching this pitch in the second innings, which is making it simpler to chase the goal. This fifth T20 will even profit the team chasing the goal.

England gained the toss

This fifth T20 match between the Indian team and England team has been tossed. England gained the toss of this match and determined to bowl first.

This match is a do-or-die match for each groups, the match-winning team will even take the sequence in its title. England’s team has not been in a position to win a sequence of three or extra T20 matches in opposition to India to this point.

Thus the taking part in eleven of each groups

India (taking part in eleven): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan

England (taking part in XI): Jason Roy, Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), David Malan, Johnny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curren, Joffra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wooden