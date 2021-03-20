The 25-12 months-previous Bissau Guinean left-again has scored his first objective for the Primeira Liga outfit in Saturday’s defeat to the Dragons

Fali Cande scored his first Portimonense objective with a header in Saturday’s 2-1 Portuguese topflight defeat to FC Porto, within the course of ending his lifelong wait to seek out the again of the online for Paulo Sergio’s crew.

Having bowed 2-0 to Santa Clara of their final outing, they welcomed the Dragons to Algarve’s Estadio Municipal de Portimao with the purpose of returning to successful methods, however, they ended up on the dropping facet.

The primary probability of the sport fell to the hosts however Dener was unable to beat onrushing goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin after being launched by Moroccan defender Fahd Moufi.

Editors’ Picks

Within the twenty fifth minute, Porto virtually took the lead however goalkeeper Samuel was properly positioned to avoid wasting Mehdi Taremi’s tame header from Wilson Manafa’s cross.

In a primary half that was characterised by quite a few misses, it was Sergio Conceicao’s facet who went one objective up on the stroke of half-time following a Lucas Possignolo personal objective. Whereas attempting to clear a objective-certain Moussa Marega effort, the Brazilian defender erroneously turned the ball into his personal internet.

Sergio’s facet got here out blazing from the blast of referee Rui Costa’s whistle within the second-half, and their persistence was rewarded within the sixty fourth minute due to Cande. The Guinea-Bissau prospect headed the ball previous goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin after an alternate of passes with Portuguese ahead Beto.

Three minutes later, the 29-time Portuguese league champions restored their lead as Sergio Oliveira’s freekick sailed into the online after rebounding off Samuel.

Regardless of pouring assaults from the hosts, they have been unable to equalise as their Pedro Sa was given the marching orders within the ninetieth minute.

Mali’s Marega was substituted within the 88th for Chico Conceicao, whereas Nigeria’s Zaidu Sanusi and Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba performed from begin to end. Whereas, Guinea-Bissau’s Nanu and Senegal’s Mamadou Loum performed no function within the cagey fixture.

However, Cande was changed for Fabricio within the 81st minute with Moufi seeing each minute of motion. Moreover, Ghana’s Emmanuel Hackman and Congo’s Giannelli Imbula weren’t thought of for choice.

With this end result, Porto are second behind league leaders Sporting Lisbon having accrued 54 factors from 24 matches. Portimonense occupy the thirteenth place with 23 factors from the identical variety of outings.