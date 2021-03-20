India and England The decisive match of the five-match T20 collection is being performed on the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The England group has gained this toss and determined to bowl first. England’s group has landed on this match with none change. On the identical time, T. Natarajan has been given an opportunity to switch KL Rahul within the Indian group.

Fans livid over Rahul Tewatiya and Deepak Chahar not getting a spot

Rahul Teotia

Rahul Tewatia was additionally given an opportunity for this T20 collection. Nevertheless, this participant couldn’t get an opportunity to play within the playing eleven of a single match. On the identical time, quick bowler Deepak Chahar additionally didn’t get an opportunity to play on this T20 collection. Fans are strongly criticizing this resolution of captain Virat Kohli in social media.

