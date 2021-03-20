“Ferrari comes in and offers like 30% more wage”- Nico Rosberg reveals that Ferrari tried to hunt cream of Mercedes with a major pay hike.

For the previous seven years, Ferrari is attempting its degree greatest to succeed in the extent of Mercedes, however it has did not it till now, and in the method, have additional decayed.

Former World Champion and Mercedes driver revealed that Ferrari had tried its greatest to lure the perfect personnel at the Brackley primarily based crew with enticing wage offers however at all times failed.

“One key ingredient of that was retaining the expertise collectively in the best way that Toto has. It’s unbelievable that yearly you may think about that Ferrari comes in and offers like 30% more wage to in all probability each single a kind of prime 15 individuals inside Mercedes. No person has ever thought of that,” said Rosberg.

“And that’s testomony to the tradition that Toto has put in inside Mercedes. How all of them really feel a part of the household, all of them love working there. So, they don’t even take into consideration going some other place for a bit more cash or one thing.”

Lewis Hamilton nonetheless the favorite.

Rosberg, the final man to beat Hamilton, has assured that the Brit is as soon as once more the favorite to win the title, even when Mercedes seems to battle with the poor ground.

He argues that Hamilton is a beast of a driver, and it’s unimaginable for somebody to finish forward of him in factors, as Rosberg is self-aware how tolling is that have.

“No person can fathom any person truly beating Lewis all through your entire season on factors. So, the cash would nonetheless need to go on Lewis,” he mentioned.

Hamilton has been a wonderful performer over time, however his dominance has now agitated a major majority, and they’ll’t wait to see a brand new period in Components 1.