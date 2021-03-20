NCAA Tournament Second Round: (7) Florida (15-9) vs (15) Oral Roberts (17-10) prediction and school basketball sport preview.

Florida vs Oral Roberts Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: COMING

Venue: COMING

Community: COMING

Florida vs Oral Roberts Game Preview

Why Oral Roberts Will Win

So how did the Golden Eagles do it?

The protection got here up with a ton of massive stops and takeaways, and the offensive aspect solely turned it over six instances.

That D got here up massive in opposition to the Ohio State outdoors shooters – permitting simply 22% from three – and one of the best free throw taking pictures workforce in school basketball got here up with 5 extra factors on the road.

They bought rolled on the boards, however they didn’t screw up, didn’t flinch in time beyond regulation, and it did all the little issues proper. Ohio State gacked within the massive moments, and Oral Roberts performed just like the assured 2-seed as an alternative of the 15.

Florida turns it over a ton, it doesn’t transfer the ball round all that nicely, and …

Why Florida Will Win

The Gators are improbable from three.

They struggled early in opposition to Virginia Tech, however pulled out the 75-70 win by doing an okay job from three – hitting 39% – and overcoming the 18 turnovers by rebounding the whole lot.

Ohio State might need misplaced regardless of outrebounding the Golden Eagles by 17, however Florida ought to be capable of reap the benefits of the defensive stops. They didn’t enable Virginia Tech to do something on the glass, profitable the rebounding battle by 14.

The Gators might need a bizarre method of going useless chilly for lengthy stretches, and so they’ll need to crank up the O a bit to maintain up at instances as soon as Oral Roberts will get transferring, however they need to be strong inside and so they’ll get their possibilities from three.

What’s Going To Occur

Oral Roberts is harmful.

If Florida goes chilly for some time there’s going to be a giant, massive downside. The Golden Eagles have the power to get on the transfer when the Gators begin turning it over, the threes can be coming from in all places, and …

The rebounds will matter.

Florida will provide you with a minimum of ten extra, it’ll hit their free throws – one thing Ohio State did not do – and it’ll battle by means of a tricky, tense sport by arising with the massive stops within the ultimate minutes.

It’ll take a couple of free throws to lastly breathe simpler, however Florida will carry on transferring.

Florida vs Oral Roberts Prediction, Line

Florida 78, Oral Roberts 69

Line: Florida -8.5, rpm: 149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 3

