PJ Tucker has usually been on the receiving finish of lots of bully ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s clearly happy to be on the Bucks now.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been probably the greatest regular-season groups within the NBA for the previous couple of years. Nevertheless, that has not translated to success within the post-season.

To treatment this, the franchise has introduced in lots of new gamers that may strengthen the roster round Giannis Antetokounmpo. And one in all their most up-to-date, and fascinating acquisitions is PJ Tucker.

Tucker was a high-value function participant for the Houston Rockets throughout their years of title competition. Nevertheless, with the franchise now rebuilding, they opted to ship Tucker away for youthful gamers and belongings.

With PJ Tucker now in Milwaukee, the participant spoke out about his first interplay with Giannis Antetokounmpo after being on the identical crew.

“I don’t have to guard you”: PJ Tucker to Giannis Antetokounmpo after becoming a member of the Milwaukee Bucks

Talking with regards to his encounter with Giannis Antetokounmpo, that is what he had to say:

“He checked out me and I checked out him and we each mentioned the identical factor. He was like, “I don’t have to go towards you no extra.” And I mentioned, “Yeah. And I don’t have to guard you anymore.” And we each laughed as a result of we’ve had some epic battles.”

Every time the Houston Rockets performed the Milwaukee Bucks, PJ Tucker’s defensive project was the Greek Freak. And with each being elite at their jobs, it is smart they have been relieved they didn’t have to face one another anymore.

Trying ahead although, the Milwaukee Bucks will hope that Tucker’s expertise within the playoffs can assist the franchise recover from their post-season hump. And if they will, we’d simply see the Giannis Antetokounmpo increase the Larry O’Brien throughout 2021.