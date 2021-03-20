Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has revealed the extent of the alleged racial abuse he acquired from a Slavia Prague participant throughout Thursday’s Europa League tie.

Kamara has claimed that Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela lined his mouth together with his hand earlier than racially abusing him in Rangers’ 2-0 defeat of their final-16, second leg tie at Ibrox.

In an announcement launched on Slavia’s English language web site earlier on Friday, centre-again Ondrej Kudela admitted he had used offensive language however denied utilizing racist language.

In an announcement launched via his lawyer, Kamara stated: “There isn’t any place for racism or any type of bigotry in soccer. Since [the] summer time many people have taken the knee in solidarity with those that have misplaced their lives to racial violence.

“If UEFA genuinely desires to “present racism the pink card”, then it’s time to cease the tokenism and take a zero-tolerance method.

“As a participant I don’t anticipate myself, nor some other to must tolerate racial hatred on or off the pitch in 2021.















“The vile racist abuse by Ondrej Kudela, happened on the worldwide stage, and any failure to behave by UEFA shall be considered as a greenlight for racism.

“Throughout yesterday’s match with Slavia Prague, Kudela was arguing with a Rangers participant and after I attempted to intervene, he instructed me to close up after which stated ‘one second my buddy’.

“He then came to visit to me protecting his mouth, leaning into my ear, he uttered the phrases – ‘You’re a f****** monkey, you already know you’re’.

“I used to be shocked and horrified to listen to such racist abuse from an expert soccer participant.















“Kudela’s declare he merely swore at me and stated “You’re a f****** man” is an entire utter lie which doesn’t stand as much as any type of scrutiny.

“Kudela’s actions have been deliberate and premeditated, however he was loud sufficient for my group-mate Bongani Zungu to listen to what was stated.

“I’m grateful for the unconditional assist of my group, our membership and particularly our supervisor Steven Gerrard.

“I need to thank not simply our Rangers followers, however the many followers from throughout the soccer group and past, for calling out racism not simply in opposition to myself, but in addition fellow participant Kemar Roofe, who was subjected to a tirade of racist bile on Instagram.

“We as Black gamers are sick of the liberty that such bigots are given to parade their hatred on social media and marvel when the likes of Instagram will begin to take motion.”

Sky Sports activities Information has requested a response from Slavia Prague.

Slavia file felony criticism for alleged assault on Kudela

Slavia have alleged Kudela was assaulted within the tunnel after the sport, with the club announcing they have filed a criminal complaint with the Czech Embassy in London, who they are saying will submit the membership’s grievance to Scottish police. UEFA have launched an investigation of their own into Thursday’s occasions at Ibrox.

In an announcement, Prague bosses stated: “Slavia resolutely denies the disgusting accusation of one of many group captains Ondrej Kudela of racist behaviour.

The assertion stated that after one in all “the brutal fouls”, Kudela spoke to one of many Rangers gamers. Kudela was quoted within the assertion as saying: “I instructed him ‘You f***ing man’. It was stated in feelings, however I completely deny there was something racist in these phrases.”

Steven Gerrard: I 100 per cent imagine Glen Kamara

Talking after the extremely-charged sport, Gerrard gave his full backing to Finland international Kamara and urged UEFA to analyze the alleged racist abuse of his participant.

“Glen Kamara to me is one in all my very own, like all of them in that dressing room,” stated Gerrard.

“I 100 per cent imagine him, what he’s saying by way of the accusation. Different gamers round it heard it. I’ll stand toe-to-toe with Glen Kamara.”

Connor Goldson, who was booked for his half within the controversial closing levels to the sport, instructed Sky Sports activities: “I’m actually pleased with the best way the membership dealt with it, however I don’t suppose I’ve ever had hatred on a soccer pitch like I did yesterday.















“I’ve by no means actually been indignant on a soccer pitch to that extent. However I genuinely despise them.”

Rangers’ managing director, Stewart Robertson, stated: “The racist abuse suffered by Glen Kamara is not going to be tolerated by Rangers. As a membership, we stand resolutely behind Glen as we assist him and his group-mates.

“We stand behind each one in all our gamers. No matter race, faith, color or creed – should you put on the well-known blue of Rangers FC, you’re one in all our personal. Everybody, Anybody.

“A number of of our gamers have subsequently acquired racist, threatening and sickening abuse on-line. That is abhorrent and as soon as once more highlights the accountability social media retailers have in eradicating abuse from faceless cowards.

“We refuse to acknowledge any try and defend, deflect or deny the abuse Glen Kamara skilled final night time.

“UEFA shall be properly conscious the soccer world is watching. We anticipate a strong and unequivocal response in relation to this incident. It can’t be merely ‘swept underneath the carpet’- we aren’t ready for Glen Kamara to be yet one more statistic. Sufficient is sufficient.”















