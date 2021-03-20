Good Boy for Rashmika Mandanna

Now we have already reported that the nationwide crush of 2020 and Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna can be seen alongside Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan aka Huge B in filmmaker Vikas Bahl’ directorial enterprise. Till not too long ago, Rashmika Mandanna and Huge B starrer movie was titled Lethal, however the newest experiences reveal that the movie has now been titled Good Boy.

The common shoot of Good Boy starring Amitabh Bachchan, can be began from twenty ninth March. A particular set is being erected in Mumbai for the shoot of the film. Amitabh Bachchan is enjoying the position of a retired military officer whereas Rashmika Mandanna can be seen as his daughter.

Good Boy can be Rashmika Mandanna’ second mission in Bollywood after Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Bheeshma lady is charging the makers over Rs 5 Cr for this movie regardless of being a beginner within the Hindi movie business.

The movie Good Boy is claimed to be a father-daughter story, and is about within the Nineteen Seventies. A supply near the makers revealed that the Amitabh Bachchan starrer is a slice-of-life comedy movie which Vikas Bahl is directing. The upcoming film additionally has Neena Gupta and others within the essential roles.

On the otherside, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen sharing the display area with Allu Arjun in actioner drama Pushpa.