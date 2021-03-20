The Indian team gained the fourth match of the five-match T20 Worldwide Collection between India and England. After this, the final match is now to be held on Saturday 20 March. In the final 4 matches, each India and England are on par with 2–2. In such a state of affairs, the final T20 match of the collection goes to be very fascinating. Before the final match of T20 collection, one other good news for the Indian team has been revealed, in accordance to which a brand new participant has been included in the team.

Quick bowler T Natarajan joins the team

Let me let you know that the Indian team’s quick bowler T Natarajan has acquired success in the health take a look at, after which he has been included before the T20 match. In the absence of Indian quick bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, the inclusion of left-arm quick bowler T Natarajan in the team is an excellent news for Team India.

This info was given by a BCCI official. Giving info, the BCCI mentioned that,

“T Natarajan has handed the Yo Yo take a look at and all different necessary health exams together with the 2 km race. He has additionally reached Ahmedabad in the previous few days. Not being a part of the bio bubble, they have been additionally positioned in quarantine ”.

To your info, let me let you know that T. Natarajan was harm on the shoulders and knees due to which he was very a lot disturbed for a while. Due to this drawback, he didn’t get an opportunity to play in the five-match T20 Worldwide Collection as effectively. Though T Natarajan gave health take a look at for this, however he failed in it. Due to which he was not included in the team. Presently, T Natarajan has handed the health take a look at and now he has additionally joined the team.