The Germany worldwide got here unstuck in a showpiece occasion with Bayer Leverkusen final season, however is trying to chase down FA Cup glory in 2021

Kai Havertz has revealed his “massive ambition” at Chelsea, with the Germany worldwide hoping that the Blues’ FA Cup marketing campaign in 2020-21 will enable him to erase closing heartache and get his palms on a trophy.

Throughout his closing season at Bayer Leverkusen, the 21-12 months-previous playmaker obtained to inside touching distance of main silverware, solely to come back unstuck towards Bayern Munich.

Havertz’s move to Stamford Bridge has not played out as planned, with a £70 million ($97m) price tag yet to be justified, however Thomas Tuchel’s facet want to safe tangible success and ship on the expectations of a demanding fan base and proprietor.

Editors’ Picks

What has been stated?

Havertz has informed Chelsea’s official website heading into an FA Cup quarter-closing conflict with Sheffield United on Sunday: “It’s a giant ambition of mine to win trophies at Chelsea.

“Once you play for Chelsea you at all times wish to win trophies. We’re in an excellent place however there’s a great distance in entrance of us.

“Now we have to enter each sport prefer it’s a closing. There’s no second likelihood, we now have to win this sport to get by way of to the following spherical. Hopefully we now have day on Sunday and we get by way of to the following spherical.”

Havertz added on his cup closing expertise at Leverkusen: “It’s the identical in Germany, it’s a really massive competitors.

“It was a little bit bit unfortunate as a result of it was the primary 12 months with out followers. Usually the ambiance is superb with 80,000 individuals, you play within the Olympiastadion.

“We obtained to the ultimate, we misplaced towards Bayern however it was an excellent expertise for us. It was a really massive sport and as a footballer you prefer to play these video games. It was a giant achievement to get so far as we did.”

The larger image

The FA Cup is just not Chelsea’s solely path to silverware in 2020-21, with constructive progress additionally being made within the Champions League.

Tuchel’s facet have booked a spot within the quarter-finals of that competitors, the place they are going to meet Porto, and are but to endure defeat by way of 13 video games underneath their German coach.

Havertz is yet to rediscover his spark under his fellow countryman, with solely 5 targets and as many assists recorded by way of 31 appearances this season, however he has started to be used as a false nine of late and can know there may be loads extra to come back from him as soon as a return to type is loved.

Additional studying