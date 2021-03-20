Here’s on Watch Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship are the nationwide curling championships for blended doubles curling in Canada 2021 To streams Watch Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021 Canada’s nationwide curling championship kicks off Thursday, with 35 groups hitting the sheets in Calgary, Alta.

Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021

High All Groups in 2021 embrace Nancy Martin, who has performed in each blended doubles match, and defending champions Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant. Additionally in will likely be Kerri Einarson, who has simply skipped her staff to the back-to-back Scotties titles, and Brendan Bottcher, who’s simply days away from his first Brier championship in his fourth consecutive last. Einarson will staff up with Brier’s 2021 Group Canada by skipping Brad Gushue whereas Bottcher will likely be paired along with his fiancé, Bobbie Sauder.

When is the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021?

Now this yr’s match kicks off on Thursday, March 18, with the ultimate scheduled for Thursday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

The place is the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021?

Greatest Just like the 2021 Scotties and Brier, groups will compete in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. The Markin MacPhail Heart at WinSport Canada Olympic Park will function the host location.

Will followers attend?

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, followers usually are not allowed to attend the match this yr. The bubble lineup in Calgary is analogous to that of the NHL (Edmonton and Toronto) and the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Championship (Edmonton).

Which channel is the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021 on?

The Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship will likely be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, with stay streaming obtainable on TSN.ca, the TSN app and ESPN3.

What’s the pockets for the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2021?

Whole pockets: $ 150,000

1st: $ 50,000

2nd: $ 30,000

third: $ 20,000

4th: $ 10,000

Fifth-Eighth: $ 6,500

Ninth-Twelfth: $ 3,500

The profitable staff will even have the possibility to symbolize Canada within the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship if this occurs.

Who has beforehand received the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship?

2013: Isabelle Neron, Robert Desjardins

2014: Kim Tuck, Wayne Tuck, Jr.

2015: Kalynn Park, Charley Thomas

2016: Jocelyn Peterman, Brett Gallant

2017: Joanne Courtney, Reid Carruthers

2018: Laura Crocker, Kirk Muyres

2019: Jocelyn Peterman, Brett Gallant

2020: No

2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship pool standings

Break up into 5 teams of seven, 35 groups will compete in six video games of their respective teams.

The highest 12 groups advance to the playoff bracket and the highest 4 seeds obtain a bye. The remaining eight groups will face one of many groups that acquired a bye in a single elimination draw.

Swimming pool A.

Group Spell Wins To lose Jocelyn Peterman / Brett Gallant 0 0 0 Angela Dale / Peter Van Strien (NOW) 0 0 0 Kadriana Sahaidak / Colton Lott 0 0 0 Melissa Adams / Alex Robichaud (NB) 0 0 0 Clancy Grandy / Patrick Janssen 0 0 0 Brittany Tran / Aaron Sluchinski (AB) 0 0 0 Joanne Courtney / Darren Molding 0 0 0

Swimming pool B.

Group Spell Wins To lose Jennifer Jones / Brent Laing 0 0 0 Kim Tuck / Wayne Tuck 0 0 0 Bayly Scoffin / Wade Scoffin (YT) 0 0 0 Laurie St-Georges / Félix Asselin (QC) 0 0 0 Kerri Einarson / Brad Gushue 0 0 0 Lauren Wasylkiw / Shane Konings (ON) 0 0 0 Émilie Desjardins / Robert Desjardins 0 0 0

Swimming pool C.

Group Spell Wins To lose Nancy Martin / Tyrel Griffith 0 0 0 Laura Walker / Kirk Muyres 0 0 0 Briane Meilleur / Mark Nichols 0 0 0 Chaelynn Kitz / Kyler Kleibrink 0 0 0 Selena Njegovan / Reid Carruthers 0 0 0 Stephanie Jackson-Baier / Corey Chester (BC) 0 0 0 Lauren MacFayden / Alex MacFayden (PE) 0 0 0

Swimming pool D.

Group Spell Wins To lose Shannon Birchard / Catlin Schneider 0 0 0 Krysten Karwacki / Derek Samagalski (MB) 0 0 0 Val Sweeting / Marc Kennedy 0 0 0 Elizabeth King / Landon King (NT) 0 0 0 Bobbie Sauder / Brendan Bottcher 0 0 0 Karlee Jones / Bryce Everist (NS) 0 0 0 Emma Miskew / Ryan Fry 0 0 0

Swimming pool E.

Group Spell Wins To lose Oye-Sem Received / Trevor Bonot (NO) 0 0 0 Ashley Fast / Mike Armstrong (SK) 0 0 0 Kaitlyn Lawes / Connor Lawes 0 0 0 Lisa Weagle / John Epping 0 0 0 Dezaray Hawes / Tyler Tardi 0 0 0 Danielle Schmiemann / John Morris 0 0 0 Mackenzie Mitchell / Greg Smith (NL) 0 0 0

2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship pool schedule, outcomes

Draw 1 (March 18, 10:30 am ET)

Sheet A (group A)

Sahaidak / Lott

Grandy / Janssen

Sheet B (group A)

Courtney / Casting

Peterman / Gallant

Sheet C (group B)

Desjardins / Desjardins

Jones / Laing

Sheet D (group B)

Scoffin / Scoffin (YT)

Einarson / Gushue

Draw 2 (March 18, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (group C)

Greatest / Nichols

Groomed / Carruthers

Sheet B (group C)

MacFayden / MacFayden (PE)

Martin / Griffith

Sheet C (group D)

Miskew / Fry

Birchard / Schneider

Sheet D (group D)

Sweeting / Kennedy

Sauder / Bottcher

Draw 3 (March 18, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A

No

Sheet B (group E)

Hawes / Late

Weagle / Epping

Sheet C (group E)

Schmiemann / Morris

Mitchell / Smith (NL)

Sheet D (group E)

Received / Bonot (NONE)

Lawes / Lawes

Draw 4 (March 18, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (group A)

Courtney / Casting

Dale / Van Strien (NOW)

Sheet B (group A)

Tran / Sluchinski (AB)

Adams / Robichaud (NB)

Sheet C (group B)

Wasylkiw / Kings (ON)

St-Georges / Asselin (QC)

Sheet D (group B)

Desjardins / Desjardins

Tuck / Tuck

Draw 5 (March 18, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (group C)

MacFayden / MacFayden (PE)

Walker / Muyres

Sheet B (group C)

Jackson-Baier / Chester (BC)

Kitz / Kleibrink

Sheet C (group D)

Jones / Everist (NS)

King / King (NT)

Sheet D (group D)

Miskew / Fry

Karwacki / Samagalski (MB)

Draw 6 (March 19, 10:30 am ET)

Sheet A (group E)

Weagle / Eppingt

Quick / Armstrong (SK)

Sheet B (group D)

Birchard / Schneider

Sauder / Bottcher

Sheet C

No

Sheet D (group E)

Mitchell / Smith (NL)

Hawes / Late

Draw 7 (March 19, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (group B)

Jones / Laing

Einarson / Gushue

Sheet B (group B)

Wasylkiw / Kings (ON)

Scoffin / Scoffin (YT)

Sheet C (group A)

Peterman / Gallant

Grandy / Janssen

Sheet D (group C)

Martin / Griffith

Groomed / Carruthers

Canadian Mixed Double Curling Championship 2021 Live Reddit

Draw 8 (March 19, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (group B)

Desjardins / Desjardins

St-Georges / Asselin (QC)

Sheet B (group E)

Schmiemann / Morris

Lawes / Lawes

Sheet C (group A)

Tran / Sluchinski (AB)

Sahaidak / Lott

Sheet D (group A)

Courtney / Casting

Adams / Robichaud (NB)

Draw 9 (March 19, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (group D)

Miskew / Fry

King / King (NT)

Sheet B (group D)

Jones / Everist (NS)

Sweeting / Kennedy

Sheet C (group C)

Jackson-Baier / Chester (BC)

Greatest / Nichols

Sheet D (group C)

MacFayden / MacFayden (PE)

Kitz / Kleibrink

Draw 10 (March 19, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (group B)

Scoffin / Scoffin (YT)

Jones / Laing

Sheet B (group A)

Grandy / Janssen

Dale / Van Strien (NOW)

Sheet C (group B)

Einarson / Gushue

Tuck / Tuck

Sheet D.

No

Draw 11 (March 20, 10:30 a.m.ET)

Sheet A (group E)

Schmiemann / Morris

Received / Bonot (NONE)

Sheet B (group E)

Mitchell / Smith (NL)

Quick / Armstrong (SK)

Sheet C (group E)

Lawes / Lawes

Hawes / Late

Sheet D (group A)

Sahaidak / Lott

Peterman / Gallant

Draw 12 (March 20, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (group D)

Sweeting / Kennedy

Birchard / Schneider

Sheet B (group C)

Groomed / Carruthers

Walker / Muyres

Sheet C (group D)

Sauder / Bottcher

Karwacki / Samagalski (MB)

Sheet D (group C)

Greatest / Nichols

Martin / Griffith

Draw 13 (March 20, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (group B)

Einarson / Gushue

Wasylkiw / Kings (ON)

Sheet B (group B)

St-Georges / Asselin (QC)

Tuck / Tuck

Sheet C (group A)

Adams / Robichaud (NB)

Dale / Van Strien (NOW)