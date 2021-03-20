Honda Classic: Shane Lowry in contention as Arron Wise opens up three-shot lead in Florida















A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Florida

Aaron Wise takes a three-shot lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic, where Shane Lowry signed off his second round in style to stay in contention.

Wise eagled both par-fives on his way to a second successive 64 at PGA National and head into the weekend on 12 under, with Brandon Hagy firing a round-of-the day 62 to share second with overnight leader Matt Jones.

Sam Ryder is four strokes back in fourth after three birdies in his last four holes helped him to a seven-under 65, while a final-hole eagle lifted Lowry into the group of players in tied-fifth.

“Slightly little bit of confidence goes a good distance with me,” Lowry advised Sky Sports activities. “I didn’t drive the ball nice yesterday however each different a part of my sport was fairly good and I felt like I drove it a bit bit higher in the present day.”

Following on from a gap-spherical 67, Lowry holed a 15-footer on the third cancelled out a bogey on the seventh by draining a 30-footer from off the tenth inexperienced and choosing up a shot on the twelfth.

The reigning Champion Golfer of the 12 months made a 15-foot birdie on the sixteenth however missed a six-footer to avoid wasting par on the subsequent, solely to chip in for eagle from off the ultimate inexperienced to affix Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy and Scott Harrington on seven beneath.

Wise, beginning on the again 9, produced an unimaginable strategy into the par-5 18th to arrange a detailed-vary eagle and attain the flip in 31, with the world No 152 responding to a 3-putt bogey on the second by draining a forty five-footer on the subsequent.

Aaron Wise’s solely PGA Tour win got here on the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson

The American noticed his lead lowered when he gave again a detailed-vary birdie on the fourth with a bogey on the fifth, earlier than rolling in from 15 ft on the ninth – his closing gap – to bolster his hopes of claiming a second PGA Tour title.

Hagy closed his bogey-free spherical with again-to-again bogeys to maneuver to 9 beneath for the match with Jones, who battled to a stage-par 70 after his opening-day 61, whereas Ryder additionally signed for a blemish-free spherical to remain inside 4 of the lead.

Defending champion Sungjae Im is within the giant group on 4 beneath that additionally contains former world No 1 Adam Scott, whereas Lee Westwood didn’t make the lower after struggling to a seven-over 78.

