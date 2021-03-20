NCAA Tournament Second Round: (2) Houston (25-3) vs (10) Rutgers (16-11) prediction and faculty basketball recreation preview.

Houston vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Game Time: 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TBS

Houston vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Rutgers pushed previous a tricky Clemson crew though it couldn’t hit from three, didn’t get an entire lot of free throw tries, and it misplaced the turnover battle.

So how did it it win 60-56? Rebounds. A number of them.

The Scarlet Knights got here up with the massive boards after they needed to, going a +9 in rebounding margin in a strong second half.

In a wierd form of means, Rutgers is so weak in so many areas that it doesn’t actually match into Houston’s key benefits – if that makes any sense in any respect.

The Cougars have a nasty D, however Rutgers has no issues taking part in a sluggish and slugfest recreation. They’re nice at guarding the the three, however that’s not an enormous a part of the Scarlet Knight recreation.

Rutgers is nice at developing with blocks, it’s adequate on the boards in most video games to hold, it’s unbelievable at taking the ball away, and …

Why Houston Will Win

Houston is one scoring burst away from ending this.

The Cougars are an explosive, attacking, high-powered crew on each ends with the power to seize the rebound – it beat Cleveland State 87-56 partially as a result of it received the rebounding margin by 14 – and go coast-to-coast in a hiccup.

Rutgers can rating, but it surely’s extra of a struggle to get out of the 60s. If Houston can get on the transfer, flip up the tempo, and drag Rutgers out of its fashion, there’s going to be an issue.

The Scarlet Knight solely scored greater than 70 11 instances, and solely acquired above 80 4 instances. Houston has scored greater than 80 11 instances and has solely been beneath 70 in seven video games.

What’s Going To Occur

Houston will rating greater than 70.

Rutgers has the potential to grind this factor right down to a halt, and it’s going to get powerful and nasty on the boards. However it doesn’t have the offense to struggle again after the Cougars go on a burst.

It’ll be a low scoring recreation for Houston, however a fast second half run and free throws down the stretch will push it by means of.

Houston vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Houston 73, Rutgers 68

Line: Houston -8.5, o/u: 132

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Should See Score: 3.5

