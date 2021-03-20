Who’s Taking part in

Golden State @ Memphis

Present Data: Golden State 21-20; Memphis 18-19

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will hit the highway for the second straight recreation as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Each groups come into the sport bolstered by wins of their earlier video games.

The Dubs strolled previous the Houston Rockets with factors to spare on Wednesday, taking the competition 108-94. The group ran away with 68 factors within the first half and principally simply sat on these within the second to select up the victory. Golden State can attribute a lot of their success to energy ahead Draymond Green, who dropped a triple-double on 16 factors, 12 boards, and ten dimes, and capturing guard Jordan Poole, who shot 6-for-11 from past the arc and completed with 23 factors. Inexperienced now has three triple-doubles this season. Inexperienced’s factors have been essentially the most he has had all 12 months.

In the meantime, the Memphis Grizzlies got here out on prime in a nail-biter in opposition to the Miami Warmth on Wednesday, sneaking previous 89-85. The Grizzlies’ capturing guard De’Anthony Melton crammed up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 13 factors and ten rebounds together with six assists. Melton had some hassle discovering his footing in opposition to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, so this was a step in the appropriate course.

Golden State is anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 9. These enjoying the chances have seen issues commute with the Warriors, who’re 20-21 in opposition to the unfold.

Golden State suffered a grim 122-102 defeat to Memphis when the 2 groups beforehand met in January of final 12 months. Can Golden State avenge their loss, or is historical past doomed to repeat itself? We’ll quickly discover out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET The place: FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports activities – Southeast

Fox Sports activities – Southeast On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive totally free. Regional restrictions could apply.)

fuboTV (Strive totally free. Regional restrictions could apply.) Observe: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are an enormous 9-level favourite in opposition to the Warriors, based on the most recent NBA odds.

The oddsmakers have been proper in keeping with the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 9-level unfold, and stayed proper there.

Over / Underneath: -110

See NBA picks for each single recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior laptop mannequin. Get picks now.

Collection Historical past

Golden State have gained 12 out of their final 18 video games in opposition to Memphis.