Who’s Taking part in
Golden State @ Memphis
Present Data: Golden State 21-20; Memphis 18-19
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will hit the highway for the second straight recreation as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Each groups come into the sport bolstered by wins of their earlier video games.
The Dubs strolled previous the Houston Rockets with factors to spare on Wednesday, taking the competition 108-94. The group ran away with 68 factors within the first half and principally simply sat on these within the second to select up the victory. Golden State can attribute a lot of their success to energy ahead Draymond Green, who dropped a triple-double on 16 factors, 12 boards, and ten dimes, and capturing guard Jordan Poole, who shot 6-for-11 from past the arc and completed with 23 factors. Inexperienced now has three triple-doubles this season. Inexperienced’s factors have been essentially the most he has had all 12 months.
In the meantime, the Memphis Grizzlies got here out on prime in a nail-biter in opposition to the Miami Warmth on Wednesday, sneaking previous 89-85. The Grizzlies’ capturing guard De’Anthony Melton crammed up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 13 factors and ten rebounds together with six assists. Melton had some hassle discovering his footing in opposition to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, so this was a step in the appropriate course.
Golden State is anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 9. These enjoying the chances have seen issues commute with the Warriors, who’re 20-21 in opposition to the unfold.
Golden State suffered a grim 122-102 defeat to Memphis when the 2 groups beforehand met in January of final 12 months. Can Golden State avenge their loss, or is historical past doomed to repeat itself? We’ll quickly discover out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- The place: FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports activities – Southeast
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive totally free. Regional restrictions could apply.)
- Observe: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are an enormous 9-level favourite in opposition to the Warriors, based on the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers have been proper in keeping with the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 9-level unfold, and stayed proper there.
Over / Underneath: -110
See NBA picks for each single recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior laptop mannequin. Get picks now.
Collection Historical past
Golden State have gained 12 out of their final 18 video games in opposition to Memphis.
- Jan 12, 2020 – Memphis 122 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 09, 2019 – Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 19, 2019 – Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 10, 2019 – Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 – Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 – Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 – Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 – Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 – Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 – Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 – Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 – Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 – Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 – Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 – Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 – Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 – Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 – Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69