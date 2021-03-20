Who’s Enjoying
Indiana @ Miami
Present Information: Indiana 17-22; Miami 22-19
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have been on the mistaken aspect of a one-manner rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to report their first win since Aug. 14 of final yr. They’ll face off in opposition to each other at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AmericanAirlines Area. On condition that these two groups suffered a loss of their final recreation, they each have a little bit further motivation heading into this matchup.
The Pacers got here up quick in opposition to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, falling 124-115. Indiana was up 40-25 on the finish of the primary quarter however couldn’t maintain on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of energy ahead Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double on 18 factors, 11 dimes, and 11 boards. That’s the third consecutive recreation through which Sabonis has had a minimum of ten assists.
In the meantime, Miami was shut however no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 89-85 to the Memphis Grizzlies. One factor holding Miami again was the mediocre play of level guard Goran Dragic, who didn’t have his finest recreation: he completed with solely six factors on 2-for-11 capturing in his 28 minutes on the court docket.
Indiana is anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 4.5. Now won’t be the very best time to take Indiana in opposition to the unfold since they’ve let down bettors for the previous two consecutive video games.
When the 2 groups beforehand met in August of final yr, the Pacers misplaced to the Heat on the highway by a decisive 99-87 margin. The defeat knocked Indiana out of the playoffs, so anticipate them to return at Miami with a vengeful hearth.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- The place: AmericanAirlines Area — Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports activities Midwest – Indiana
- Observe: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 4.5-level favourite in opposition to the Pacers, in keeping with the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had been proper in keeping with the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 4.5-level unfold, and stayed proper there.
Over / Underneath: -111
Collection Historical past
Miami have received 13 out of their final 22 video games in opposition to Indiana.
- Aug 24, 2020 – Miami 99 vs. Indiana 87
- Aug 22, 2020 – Miami 124 vs. Indiana 115
- Aug 20, 2020 – Miami 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Aug 18, 2020 – Miami 113 vs. Indiana 101
- Aug 14, 2020 – Indiana 109 vs. Miami 92
- Aug 10, 2020 – Miami 114 vs. Indiana 92
- Jan 08, 2020 – Miami 122 vs. Indiana 108
- Dec 27, 2019 – Miami 113 vs. Indiana 112
- Feb 02, 2019 – Indiana 95 vs. Miami 88
- Nov 16, 2018 – Indiana 99 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 09, 2018 – Indiana 110 vs. Miami 102
- Mar 25, 2018 – Indiana 113 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 10, 2018 – Miami 114 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 19, 2017 – Indiana 120 vs. Miami 95
- Oct 21, 2017 – Miami 112 vs. Indiana 108
- Mar 12, 2017 – Indiana 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 25, 2017 – Miami 113 vs. Indiana 95
- Dec 14, 2016 – Miami 95 vs. Indiana 89
- Feb 22, 2016 – Miami 101 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 04, 2016 – Miami 103 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 11, 2015 – Indiana 96 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 06, 2015 – Indiana 90 vs. Miami 87