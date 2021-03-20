Who’s Enjoying

Indiana @ Miami

Present Information: Indiana 17-22; Miami 22-19

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have been on the mistaken aspect of a one-manner rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to report their first win since Aug. 14 of final yr. They’ll face off in opposition to each other at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AmericanAirlines Area. On condition that these two groups suffered a loss of their final recreation, they each have a little bit further motivation heading into this matchup.

The Pacers got here up quick in opposition to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, falling 124-115. Indiana was up 40-25 on the finish of the primary quarter however couldn’t maintain on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of energy ahead Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double on 18 factors, 11 dimes, and 11 boards. That’s the third consecutive recreation through which Sabonis has had a minimum of ten assists.

In the meantime, Miami was shut however no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 89-85 to the Memphis Grizzlies. One factor holding Miami again was the mediocre play of level guard Goran Dragic, who didn’t have his finest recreation: he completed with solely six factors on 2-for-11 capturing in his 28 minutes on the court docket.

Indiana is anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 4.5. Now won’t be the very best time to take Indiana in opposition to the unfold since they’ve let down bettors for the previous two consecutive video games.

When the 2 groups beforehand met in August of final yr, the Pacers misplaced to the Heat on the highway by a decisive 99-87 margin. The defeat knocked Indiana out of the playoffs, so anticipate them to return at Miami with a vengeful hearth.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET The place: AmericanAirlines Area — Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Area — Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports activities Midwest – Indiana

Fox Sports activities Midwest – Indiana Observe: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-level favourite in opposition to the Pacers, in keeping with the most recent NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had been proper in keeping with the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 4.5-level unfold, and stayed proper there.

Over / Underneath: -111

Collection Historical past

Miami have received 13 out of their final 22 video games in opposition to Indiana.