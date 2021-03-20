By 1 Quarter

The Orlando Magic had been anticipated to take an ‘L’ on this one, however up to now it isn’t taking part in out to script. They’ve emerged because the frontrunner after one quarter and are forward of the Brooklyn Nets 37-29.

Orlando has been counting on energy ahead Aaron Gordon, who has 12 factors, and level guard Chasson Randle, who has ten factors.

Who’s Taking part in

Brooklyn @ Orlando

Present Information: Brooklyn 28-13; Orlando 13-27

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven’t received a contest in opposition to the Brooklyn Nets since July 31 of final 12 months, however they’ll be trying to finish the drought Friday. Orlando is getting proper again to it as they host Brooklyn at 8 p.m. ET March 19 at Amway Middle. The Nets ought to nonetheless be using excessive after a win, whereas the Magic will likely be trying to get again within the win column.

Orlando was only a bucket in need of a victory on Thursday and fell 94-93 to the New York Knicks. Capturing guard Evan Fournier (23 factors) was the highest scorer for Orlando.

In the meantime, Brooklyn bagged a 124-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The win happened because of a powerful surge after the primary quarter to beat a 40-25 deficit. The Nets’ capturing guard James Harden was on fireplace, posting a triple-double on 40 factors, 15 dimes, and ten boards. That’s the third consecutive matchup during which The Beard has had at the very least ten assists. Harden’s factors had been probably the most he has had all 12 months.

The Magic are anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 9.5. They’re presently two-for-two in opposition to the unfold of their most up-to-date video games, nevertheless, a pattern bettors would possibly need to bear in mind.

Orlando’s loss took them right down to 13-27 whereas Brooklyn’s win pulled them as much as 28-13. Permitting a mean of 115.29 factors per recreation, the Nets haven’t precisely asserted themselves on the defensive finish. We’ll see if they’ll patch up the holes of their protection earlier than their upcoming recreation.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET The place: Amway Middle — Orlando, Florida

Amway Middle — Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Comply with: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a giant 9.5-level favourite in opposition to the Magic, in response to the most recent NBA odds.

The road has drifted a bit in direction of the Nets, as the sport opened with the Nets as an 8-level favourite.

Over / Underneath: -111

Collection Historical past

Orlando have received 11 out of their final 20 video games in opposition to Brooklyn.