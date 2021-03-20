How To look at NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021 Live Stream: schedule, begin time, TV channels, The Faculty Wrestling Championships 2021 will start Thursday at Saint Louis’ Enterprise Middle. The NCAA Wrestling on Mar 18, 2021 and runs till Mar 20, 2021. How to Watch NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021 Live Stream Online Reddit TV A yr after the NCAA Wrestling Championships had been canceled due to the pandemic, the 2021 school wrestling season “will get to the top” Saturday night time.

High-ranked Iowa enters the day at Enterprise Middle in St. Louis within the lead with 109 factors because it appears to declare its twenty fourth nationwide title and first since 2010. The Hawkeyes have three finalists on the mat Saturday night time (Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer), whereas David Carr represents Iowa State within the finals.

Discover finals matchups, TV and stay stream data, group scores and stay updates right here all through the day.

NCAA wrestling protection

» Day 2 recap: Iowa maintains group lead with 3 finalists

» NCAA wrestling notes: UNI redshirt freshman Parker Keckeisen turns into All-American

Saturday’s NCAA wrestling schedule

10 a.m. (CT) — Comfort semifinals; third, fifth and seventh place matches

6 p.m. (CT) — Championship finals

How to watch NCAA wrestling

TV

10 a.m. (CT) — Medal rounds, ESPN2

6 p.m. (CT) — Championship finals, ESPN

Live stream (Broadcast protection)

WatchESPN or the ESPN app

10 a.m. (CT) — Medal rounds

6 p.m. (CT) — Championship finals

Live stream (All mats)

ESPN3 or the ESPN app

NCAA wrestling group scores

After Day 2

Iowa 109 Penn State 94.5 Oklahoma State 86.5 Arizona State 67 Michigan 58.5

T-6. Missouri 56.5

T-6. North Carolina State 56.5

Minnesota 55.5 Ohio State 45.5 Pittsburgh 40.5

NCAA wrestling finals matchups

Observe: Saturday’s finals begin at 133 kilos and conclude with the 125-pound bout

» Live up to date brackets

133: No. 1 Daton Repair (Oklahoma State) (13-0) vs. No. 2 Roman Bravo-Younger (Penn State) (13-0)

141: No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) (12-0) vs. No. 2 Nick Lee (Penn State) (12-1)

149: No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) (16-0) vs. No. 2 Austin O’Connor (North Carolina) (12-0)

157: No. 4 Jesse Dellavecchia (Rider) (11-0) vs. No. 3 David Carr (Iowa State) (19-0)

165: No. 8 Shane Griffith (Stanford) (10-1) vs. No. 3 Jake Wentzel (Pittsburgh) (13-1)

174: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) (11-0) vs. Nicely. 3 Carter Previous Individuals (Penn State) (12-2)

184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) (13-0) vs. No. 2 Trent Hidlay (North Carolina State) (10-1)

197: No. 4 AJ Ferrari (Oklahoma State) (19-1) vs. No. 6 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pittsburgh) (13-1)

Hwt.: No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) (16-0) vs. No. 2 Mason Parris (Michigan) (12-1)

125: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) (11-0) vs. No. 3 Brandon Courtney (Arizona State)

NCAA wrestling comfort matchups (Iowa, ISU, UNI)

Comfort semifinals

133: No. 9 Michael McGee (Arizona State) vs. No. 4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa)

184: No. 7 Brit Wilson (Northern Illinois) (17-2) vs. No. 4 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) (18-1)

197: No. 26 Jake Woodley (Oklahoma) (12-8) vs. No. 5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) (12-3)

Hwt.: No. 6 Gannon Gremmel (Iowa State) (18-2) vs. No. 4 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State) (16-1)

Hwt.: No. 14 Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) (10-5) vs. No. 5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) (11-3)

seventh place

157: No. 33 Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State) (11-8) vs. No. 5 Kaleb Younger (Iowa) (9-3)